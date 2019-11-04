John Fogerty Makes His Sarasota Debut As Star Of Van Wezel Foundation Gala

Grammy Award-winning rock icon John Fogerty headlines the newly named Inspiration Gala to benefit the Van Wezel Foundation on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. Fogerty, who celebrates his 50th anniversary in music with a world tour in 2019, has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine's lists of Top 100 Greatest Guitarists and Top 100 Singers of all time. The American musician and singer-songwriter wrote some of the most memorable rock songs as the lead singer and guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, including "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising" and "Fortunate Son."

John Fogerty has also written the hit songs "Change in the Weather" and "Rock and Roll Girls" and has been inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. A proud Vietnam-era veteran of the Army Reserve, the rock icon saw his solo career take off in the 1980s with his chart-topping single "Centerfield."

Tickets for the concert are $126-$226. Purchase tickets at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368.





