Gladys Knight Returns To Sarasota Next Month

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will welcome back the "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight to Sarasota on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. Gladys Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner and has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television, and live performance. Gladys Knight is known for hits like "You and I Ain't Nothin' No More," "Midnight Train to Georgia," "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," "If I Were Your Woman" and "That's What Friends are For," Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over her 50+ year career in the entertainment industry.

Fall of 2015 marked the release of Knight's first mainstream dance record, "Just A Little" in nearly twenty years. The song serves as lead single from her twelfth studio album that she is currently on.

Knight who is a two-time Grammy winner in the gospel category, yet again embraced her gospel roots, releasing her inspirational album "Where My Heart Belongs", in September 2014. The album was a major success and won an NAACP Image Award for "Outstanding Gospel Album."

