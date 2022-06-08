Florida Studio Theatre Improv Announces Summer Lineup

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces its lineup of upcoming FST Improv performances June 11 - September 24. From the audience favorite Comedy Lottery and the return of FST Improv's Independence Day tradition, When X Meets Y: American Revolution, to a fully improvised disaster movie, We're Doomed, and more, this summer is packed with a wide variety of performance styles and techniques. Tickets are $15 and are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

Getting the summer Improv lineup started on Saturday, June 11, is Comedy Lottery, one of FST Improv's most popular shows. At each performance, twelve audience members determine the night's lineup by picking from FST's bucket of over 50 different short-form improv games. Once the evening's games are chosen, FST's cast of highly adaptable improvisers are off to the races, spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win the audience's laughter.

Following Comedy Lottery is When X Meets Y: American Revolution, a special, one-night-only holiday improv show celebrating Independence Day. Inspired by audience suggestions and three random notes on the keyboard, members of FST Improv will weave a musical story of love and laughter set during the American Revolution. Performed in the style of Hamilton, this thrilling musical improv show follows a band of colonists as they fight the British-while falling in love at the same time. When X Meets Y: American Revolution plays in FST's Bowne's Lab on Saturday, July 2, at 7:30PM.

"We're so excited about the return of this show," said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. "When X Meets Y: American Revolution has become an important 4th of July tradition for many people in our community. Although the show will feel familiar, we have a brand-new cast this year, so this incarnation of the show promises to be entirely new for the audience!"

Next up is The More You Know, an exclusive performance where members of FST Improv use audience suggestions to create a John Hughes Back to School-style epic. FST's cast of funny people will create uproarious characters and memorable plot twists that will remind audiences of the timeless personalities and quirky problems of high school. The More You Know will play in FST's Bowne's Lab on Saturday, August 6, at 7:30PM.

On Saturday, August 23, FST Improv brings audiences a fully improvised motion picture with We're Doomed. At each performance, the cast of We're Doomed will create an improvised movie-along with previews for other films-completely on the spot based on a title provided by the audience. The performers will use unique staging, special effects, and more to recreate the excitement and magic of the silver screen.

"We're Doomed has proven to be a fan favorite during Halloween, so we knew that we wanted to bring it back and revamp it for a longer run," said Luera. "But this time, instead of only paying homage to horror movies, we will be doing a sendup to the summer blockbuster! Members of FST Improv will be gathering inspiration from disaster movie classics like Independence Day, Jurassic Park, and more. The only thing missing will be the popcorn and sticky floors!"

Bringing the summer season to a close is Thank You for Being a Friend, which will play in FST's Bowne's Lab for one-night-only on Saturday, September 10, at 7:30PM. This long-form improv show captures the essence of television's most beloved genre, the sitcom. With the audience's help, members of FST Improv will make up two different, half-hour episodes of a never-before-seen sitcom on the spot. Audiences will also enjoy improvised commercials and a spontaneously created theme song.

Back for another season of laughter are returning cast members: Will Luera, Kevin Allen, Suzanne Beaulieu, Sarah Durham, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Shawn McWhinnie, Sal Piccolo, Kyle Shoemaker, Autumn Steiner, and Matt Walker. New FST Improv cast members include Basia Sroka, Christian Torres, and Valerie Ward.

FST IMPROV PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Comedy Lottery

Saturday June 11, 18, and 25 at 7:30PM

Saturday July 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 7:30PM

When X Meets Y: American Revolution - ONE NIGHT ONLY

Saturday, July 2 at 7:30PM

The More You Know - ONE NIGHT ONLY

Saturday, August 6 at 7:30PM

We're Doomed

Saturday, August 13, 20, and 27 at 7:30PM

Saturday, September 3, 17, and 24 at 7:30PM

Thank You for Being a Friend - ONE NIGHT ONLY

Saturday, September 10 at 7:30PM