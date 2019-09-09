Florida Studio Theatre Opens Its 2019-2020 Winter Cabaret Season with THAT'S AMORE!

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) kicks off its 25th Winter Cabaret Season with That's Amoré!, an original musical revue celebrating the great songbook and talent of Dean Martin. This timeless Cabaret features the music that Martin made famous and examines the highlights of his career in comedy, film, television, and music. Beginning September 25 in FST's Court Cabaret, That's Amoré! features such hits as "Everybody Loves Somebody," "Volare," and "Ain't That a Kick in the Head."

That's Amoré! by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins with arrangements by Jim Prosser is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Cabaret subscription package is Outlaws and Angels, a celebration of the "outlaws" of country music, and Light My Fire, a dive into the musical soundtrack of one of the country's most electrifying decades: the 1960s. Subscriptions for all three Winter Cabaret productions are now on sale and can be purchased for as little as $49 at (941) 366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.

"I've always been a fan of Dean Martin-he had an interesting life. He was a first generation American who didn't speak English until he started school, and then became one of the biggest and most beloved entertainers of the 20th century," said Rebecca Hopkins, the Lead Developer of That's Amoré!.

During his career of over 40 years, Martin sold out nightclubs, appeared in more than 50 films, and recorded hundreds of songs, many of which are now considered classics. "Dean Martin sang everything and his voice is so distinct," continued Hopkins. "That's Amoré! is focused on his songbook and uses his songs to tell his life story."

"Dean Martin's sense of comedic timing helped set him apart from other stars at that time," said Mike Backes, who sings the Cabaret's title song in the show. "He incorporated a lot of off the cuff humor and took risks in front of live audiences-both of which were pretty daring for that time. All along, he made it look effortless, which is what brought him to a whole other level."

Backes, who most recently starred in the national tour of A Bronx Tale, will be joined onstage by two other returning FST artists-Nick Anastasia and Nygel Robinson. Anastasia was featured in last season's runaway hit Unchained Melodies and was part of the international tours of Hair and VOCA PEOPLE. Robinson was last seen at FST in the record-breaking Cabaret, Blue Suede Shoes (2017-2018), and has since starred in Godspell (St. Michael's Playhouse) and All Night Strut (Milwaukee Rep).

Making her FST debut in That's Amoré! is Emily Dennis, who has experience in musical theatre, film, and television. Most recently, Dennis was featured in the one-woman musical Tell Me on a Sunday at Lake Dillon Theatre Company.

