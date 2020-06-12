Florida Studio Theatre Improv Is Back With An All-New, Full Length Show

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that its resident improv troupe, FST Improv, is returning to its Bowne's Lab Theatre with a new, full length show, Triple Play.

Starting June 19, a rotating cast of three improvisers will present two-act comedy performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7PM. Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, improvisers will perform games, scenes, and songs-all made up on the spot. FST's Bowne's Lab will operate at 50% capacity with seating located at least six feet apart from other parties. A full food and drink menu is available. Tickets are $15 per person. To purchase tickets, call 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

FST's Bowne's Lab reopened for dining on June 5 and 6, with one-act comedy sets presented by members of FST Improv. The weekend's performances were highly successful, with patrons praising the return of live entertainment, saying, "This is so wonderful," "That was fabulous," "It was a great time-I needed that," and "It was so much fun, I will definitely come again!"

"Last weekend, we performed four, one-act sets, and, despite our questions about whether the show would work or not, it turned into one of the most memorable weekends of my life," said Rebecca Hopkins, FST's Managing Director and Founder of FST Improv. "The audiences were wonderful, and everyone was so enthusiastic to be there. The social distancing on stage also added a new level of creativity to the show. With only three performers on the stage, the audience really gets to know each cast member. The stakes become heightened by the intensity of each performer having more stage time to stretch and show their comedic skills. It was such a wonderful experience for the performers and audience that we decided to dive back in and start offering two-act performances."

With Triple Play, an alternating cast of three improvisers will perform some of Sarasota's favorite short-form games, like "Radio Call-In" and "Toaster." Rebecca Hopkins will emcee each performance. Cast members include Jason Cannon, Sarah Durham, Will Luera, and Kyle Van Frank. Just as audiences and restaurant staff will be practicing social distancing, so will the performers.

"We are so excited to be back onstage," shared Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. "Even though we are performing to a house at 50% capacity, the audience reminds us of the power of laughter. We love hearing the hilarious suggestions that come our way.

Although we [FST Improv members] have been rehearsing and performing virtually almost every weekend, being back onstage with a live audience is a totally different experience. But, just like riding a bike, once you get going, you remember how to do it and why it's so much fun."

With patrons' health and safety as FST's top priority, the theatre is following the most up-to-date OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and Florida Safe Serve guidelines while preparing food and bringing orders to patrons. Each member of FST's restaurant staff will wear gloves and a mask, changing gloves after every food and beverage delivery. Tables and chairs will be sanitized between reservations, and only disposable menus will be used.

Starting June 19, FST Improv will perform full-length shows on Friday and Saturday nights at 7PM in FST's Bowne's Lab. The space will operate at 50% capacity with seating located at least six feet apart from other parties. A full food and drink menu is available. Tickets are $15 per person. To purchase tickets, call 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You