Florida Studio Theatre Appoints Sean Daniels As Associate Director and Director Of 'The Recovery Project'

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the appointment of Sean Daniels as Associate Director and Director of The Recovery Project. He comes to FST from Arizona Theatre Company, one of the leading professional theatres in the Southwest, where he has served as Artistic Director (CO-CEO) since 2019. In addition to being the Artistic Director at Arizona Theatre Company, Daniels also served as Artistic Director of Merrimack Repertory Theatre and Dad's Garage (which he co-founded), and Associate Artistic Director at California Shakespeare Theater and Actors Theatre of Louisville.

In this new senior leadership position, Daniels will oversee Florida Studio Theatre's New Play Development program, its Stage III Series, and lead the kickoff of the theatre's newest endeavor: The Recovery Project. He will also serve as a resident director for all five of FST's stages.

"Over the last several years, FST has strengthened its commitment to bringing new work to the stage with the creation of our Playwrights Collective and a commitment to a broad collection of new play commissions," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "These efforts have led to a significant rise in the number of New Play Development workshops, residencies, and festivals we hold each year. We need someone with Sean's experience and energy to take our program to the next level. Sean is ideally suited to take leadership in this work, not only as an experienced director and producer, but as a successful playwright himself. His play, The White Chip, has been produced across the country and Off-Broadway. In addition, he has played a significant role in New Play Development at numerous theatres across the country, including The Kennedy Center and the Humana Festival of New American Plays."

With Daniels' arrival, FST will launch The Recovery Project, a newly pioneered initiative working to heal the stigma of addiction and recovery through the development of new plays, theatre education programs, and outreach. The Recovery Project will serve both theatre artists and the public, focusing on those who need support and those who create the stories that expand our understanding of the world.