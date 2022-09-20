Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Florida Studio Theatre Appoints Sean Daniels As Associate Director and Director Of 'The Recovery Project'

Daniels will oversee Florida Studio Theatre's New Play Development program, its Stage III Series, and lead the kickoff of The Recovery Project.

Sarasota News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Florida Studio Theatre Appoints Sean Daniels As Associate Director and Director Of 'The Recovery Project'

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the appointment of Sean Daniels as Associate Director and Director of The Recovery Project. He comes to FST from Arizona Theatre Company, one of the leading professional theatres in the Southwest, where he has served as Artistic Director (CO-CEO) since 2019. In addition to being the Artistic Director at Arizona Theatre Company, Daniels also served as Artistic Director of Merrimack Repertory Theatre and Dad's Garage (which he co-founded), and Associate Artistic Director at California Shakespeare Theater and Actors Theatre of Louisville.

In this new senior leadership position, Daniels will oversee Florida Studio Theatre's New Play Development program, its Stage III Series, and lead the kickoff of the theatre's newest endeavor: The Recovery Project. He will also serve as a resident director for all five of FST's stages.

"Over the last several years, FST has strengthened its commitment to bringing new work to the stage with the creation of our Playwrights Collective and a commitment to a broad collection of new play commissions," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "These efforts have led to a significant rise in the number of New Play Development workshops, residencies, and festivals we hold each year. We need someone with Sean's experience and energy to take our program to the next level. Sean is ideally suited to take leadership in this work, not only as an experienced director and producer, but as a successful playwright himself. His play, The White Chip, has been produced across the country and Off-Broadway. In addition, he has played a significant role in New Play Development at numerous theatres across the country, including The Kennedy Center and the Humana Festival of New American Plays."

With Daniels' arrival, FST will launch The Recovery Project, a newly pioneered initiative working to heal the stigma of addiction and recovery through the development of new plays, theatre education programs, and outreach. The Recovery Project will serve both theatre artists and the public, focusing on those who need support and those who create the stories that expand our understanding of the world.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Opens Theatre Season With GUYS AND DOLLSWestcoast Black Theatre Troupe Opens Theatre Season With GUYS AND DOLLS
September 20, 2022

Opening Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 23rd anniversary season will be one of the most produced musicals in history, “Guys and Dolls.”
Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Seeking Artists for 2023 VISIONS IN BLACK ExhibitSuncoast Black Arts Collaborative Seeking Artists for 2023 VISIONS IN BLACK Exhibit
September 19, 2022

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, seeks Black artists and artists of color to submit work for its “2023 Visions in Black” initiative. This juried exhibition celebrating the work of talented artists of color who live in Florida, will be presented in three different galleries in Sarasota and Manatee counties, February 2-25, 2023. 
Gordon Lightfoot Comes To The Van Wezel in March 2023Gordon Lightfoot Comes To The Van Wezel in March 2023
September 19, 2022

After more than 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it's safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician GORDON LIGHTFOOT resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats.
2022 Artful Lobster To Feature Acclaimed Theater Composer Adam Gwon And Folk Musician Reggie Harris2022 Artful Lobster To Feature Acclaimed Theater Composer Adam Gwon And Folk Musician Reggie Harris
September 19, 2022

The Hermitage Artist Retreat, now celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season, announced that Hermitage Fellow Adam Gwon, an acclaimed musical theater composer will headline the Hermitage's signature fall fundraising event, “The Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration!” on Saturday, November 12th from 11:30am to 2pm at the Hermitage campus on Manasota Key (Sarasota County, Florida).
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National TourTHE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National Tour
September 16, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall while celebrating the show's 10th season. Inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.