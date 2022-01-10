Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Florida Studio Theatre Announces Suspension of Five Performances of AMERICA IN ONE ROOM

This announcement comes as Sarasota County and the state of Florida are steadily reporting increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Jan. 10, 2022  

Florida Studio Theatre announces today that it is suspending performances of its Mainstage production, America in One Room, scheduled for Tuesday, January 11 through Friday, January 14 due to positive COVID tests in the company detected through the theatre's regular testing surveillance.

This decision is made in compliance with FST's safety protocols. No other FST productions will be impacted by these suspended performances. The theatre plans to resume performances of this production on Saturday, January 15. Ticket holders for these specific performances will be contacted by FST's Box Office to reschedule.

"Our predominant concern has always been and will always be the health and safety of our artists, audience, staff, and volunteers," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "As disappointed as we are about having to postpone these performances, we know that it is the right decision."

This announcement comes as Sarasota County and the state of Florida are steadily reporting increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, many due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The most up-to-date list of safety measures FST is taking can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

