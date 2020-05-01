Florida Studio Theatre Announces Online Education Programming

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the launch of The FST School: Online, offering over 20 virtual classes for youth, teens, and adults beginning the week of May 11. This new online educational initiative will feature the same classes FST fans know and love in theatre performance, theatre creation, improvisation, and theatre appreciation, along with brand new offerings from audition preparation to helping budding artists build their own professional websites. Through the FST School: Online, students ages four and up are able to hone their artistic skills and work towards their creative goals - all within the safety of their own homes.

"We are excited to start providing a safe place where students can explore, create, and escape," said Josh Ford, FST's Director of Education. "Even though we can't physically be in the same room together, it doesn't mean that we can't share ideas and learn about ourselves. While Theatre is physically active, and keeps brains sharp, it is really about our emotions. Theatre is a safe space to share our emotions and really hear others. It teaches us that even in a time like this, we're not alone. We need it...and it's fun."

Online classes are just $50 for four weeks of trainings. For those who cannot commit to a full four weeks, FST is also offering drop-in classes in both Dance & Movement and Improv for $10 each. No previous experience is required for joining either drop-in class.

New classes have also been added to the adult curriculum, including a class with FST's own professional creative team on how to strengthen audition skills, create an original cabaret, and even build a professional, informational website highlighting artistic work.

"Taking classes at FST via Zoom is as fun and engaging as taking classes in person, and in some ways it's more focused," said former student Steven White. "It offers a great opportunity to develop and present material in a new world of social distancing!"

"I am so glad I signed up for FST's Flying Solo online class," said Maria Tereza Schaedler-Luera. "This class has given me the opportunity to engage in something fun, creative, and inspiring, while at the same time providing a structure to anchor my thoughts during these changing times. An online class provides you with the space and accountability to keep creating and moving forward."

Scholarships are available. To participate, students will need an Internet capable device with a webcam. Classes will be instructed through Zoom Video Conferencing. For more information about classes, scholarships, or to enroll, contact Pam Smith, Education Administrator, at 941.366.1350 or psmith@floridastudiotheatre.org. For a full list of online education offerings, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/education-0?ignoremobile=y.

SESSION I CLASSES (Week of May 11 - June 5)

Little Theatre Dance - Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 11-11:20AM

Ages 4-6

Join Florida Studio Theatre's Teaching Artists three times a week for interactive story times, songs, dance, and creative expression. These classes are active and fun, and will develop coordination and communication skills.

Acting for Youth - Tuesdays from 4-5PM and 5:30-6:30PM

Ages 7-12

Explore the world of Theatre through acting games, vocal and physical exercises, and the experience of performing a short piece with honesty of emotion. In this class, we introduce young actors to the magic of theatre.

Musical Theatre Boot Camp - Wednesdays from 4-5PM

Ages 7-12

Open to Musical Theatre lovers of all levels, students will learn the fundamentals of performing a musical theatre piece and discover the basics of being a "triple threat"-an actor, singer, and dancer. Each student will work with professional Teaching Artists on musical theatre pieces while exploring staged movement and how to act a song.

Kids Komedy Club - Thursdays from 4-5PM

Ages 13-17

Laughter is the best medicine! Learn the basics of comedy from FST's professional creative team. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Kids Komedy Club highlights improv exercises and sketch development.

Teen Improv - Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30PM

Ages 13-17

Learn and reinforce improvisation skills in a lively and creative environment. Learn how to be present in the moment. This class encourages expression of individual creativity, ensemble building, and authenticity through a variety of improvisation exercises.

Acting for Teens - Thursdays from 5:30-6:30PM

Ages 13-17

Learn the building blocks of a solid acting technique, utilizing mind, voice, and body to communicate emotion. Become comfortable in front of an audience and enhance imagination through improvisation.

Cabaret Creation - Wednesdays from 7-9PM

Ages 18 and up

Build your own Cabaret! Start by choosing and shaping your material. Then add banter that is funny, specific, honest, and in your voice. Learn to design a musical story that will build personal communication with an intimate audience.

Comedic Storytelling - Wednesdays from 7-9PM

Ages 18 and up

In this class, we dive into the art of revisiting true life experiences to see-in retrospect-what was so funny. Students will learn exercises that help them examine their own lives to find humorous and relatable material that can unify an audience as they laugh and relate to the material together. Students will leave class with a strong understanding of comedic timing and how to structure a story for comedic purposes. Additional focus will be on presentation skills, confidence, and stage presence.

Create Your Website - Thursdays from 2-4PM

Ages 18 and up

In this all-new class, learn how to create and edit your own professional website. Receive step-by-step guidance from a professional website designer who specializes in the performing arts. Create image galleries, upload videos and resumes, and learn how to write a tailored biography for your personal brand.

Flying Solo - Thursdays from 3-5PM

Ages 18 and up

Experience the thrill of solo performance! Various exercises and prompts-including autobiographical tales, spoken word rhythms, stand-up comedy tricks, and storytelling structure-will inspire you to create a 5-10 minute one-person show that you will be invited to perform in Mixed Nuts, a student performance. Prerequisite: Acting 101 or equivalent experience.

Personal Theatre Masterclass - Tuesdays from 1-3PM

Ages 18 and up

Florida Studio Theatre is offering an incredible opportunity for performing artists. Receive exclusive and personal feedback from our professional casting director, stage directors, and musical director. We will focus on style, technique, choice of material, and overall performance. Hone your skills, gain more confidence, and explore your full potential under the guidance of FST's professional creative team!Bottom of Form

Playwriting 101 - Mondays from 1-3PM

Ages 18 and up

Designed as an intro for the new playwright or as a brush-up for seasoned dramatists, Playwriting 101 focuses on the fundamental tools necessary to transform sparks of inspiration into architecturally sound theatrical stories.

Playwriting 301 - Mondays from 2-4PM

Ages 18 and up

This workshop is designed for serious, experienced playwrights. Students will work independently, bringing pages from original work each week. We will collectively read and discuss these pages, and will push the boundaries of each student's dramatic imagination.

Sketch Comedy Workshop - Thursdays from 7-9PM

Ages 18 and up

Our Sketch Workshop, modeled after The Second City style of Sketch Comedy writing, will help our students develop their funny idea into a fully-produced sketch. Students will be introduced to exercises and workflows to help with brainstorming on a topic, pitching ideas, writing a first draft, working with a collaborator, and delivering a final sketch.

Improv 101 - Thursdays from 7-9PM

Ages 18 and up

Discover the freedom of spontaneity! The launching ground for developing Improv performance skills, Improv 101 allows students to explore creativity, hone presentation skills, and build self-confidence. Focus is on playing together, making others look good, confidence, support, truth in comedy, and the basic tenets of "Yes, and...".

Improv 201 - Tuesdays from 7-9PM

Ages 18 and up

Continue to build on the fundamentals of improvisation. Students are introduced to character creation, space work, and finding the game of the scene. With purpose-driven Short-Form games and finely tuned exercises, FST Teaching Artists foster success through helping to create rich characters, heighten relationships, and explore environments.

Improv 301 - Mondays from 7-9PM

Ages 18 and up

Move beyond short-form games and learn how to create strong open scene work. This class focuses on building fully realized scenes by enabling students to play emotionally with their partner. Students will learn how to know their character, evolve a relationship, and how to make honest choices that advance the scene. Open scene work fosters exploration, group mind, and the beginning elements of Long-Form improv as students create multiple scenes.

Improv Drop-in - Thursdays from 3-5PM

Ages 18 and up

Want to have fun without a four-week commitment? Learn improv games, effective speaking techniques, creativity exercises, communication lessons, and more-all using the power of improv comedy. Actors and non-actors welcome! This is a drop-in class. All sessions are open to any students.

Behind the Scenes - TBD

Ages 18 and up

This popular class is for the deeply curious theatre lover who wants a first-hand look at play creation! During this time when FST stages are dark, Behind the Scenes will turn its focus to New Play Development. You will track the creation of a play from the moment of commission, dropping in on meetings with the playwright, getting insight into how the idea manifested and how the writer wrestles it into shape, tracking along with the FST Literary team.

Reader's Circle - Wednesdays from 1-3PM

Ages 18 and up

Similar to a book club, except we focus on plays! A lively mix of discovery and discussion, Reader's Circle gives students a sneak peek at plays under consideration and FST's new play development process. A reader may be privy to plays before the artistic and production team creates fully realized performances. Strong readers required.

Virtual Connections - Fridays from 7-9PM

Ages 18 and up

Zoom. Facetime. Skype. As we navigate uncharted territory in these unprecedented times, many of us are scrambling to navigate communicating and connecting virtually. Implementing voice and physical work in addition to helpful, user-friendly guidelines to accessing platforms such as Zoom, this class will help guide you to feel confident and present as you virtually connect with friends, loved ones, and colleagues.





