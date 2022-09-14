Florida Studio Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Children's Theatre Series Lineup

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the lineup for its four-show weekend Children's Theatre Series, bringing families together to explore the exciting and engaging world of the performing arts at an affordable price. From a heartwarming adaptation of Charlotte's Web to award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world, this year's lineup has something for children of all ages...and their favorite grownups. Subscriptions for FST's four-show weekend Children's Series are now on sale for ONLY $20-that's just $5 per show. Single tickets are also available for $10 per ticket. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and at 941.366.9000.

"This year is particularly exciting because we have moved all of our productions to the Keating Theatre to accommodate growing demand for programming for local families," said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "These plays were selected with the whole family in mind-not just the youngest members. Each play explores universal themes and lessons, like the value of true friendship, the power of love, and the importance of courage."

The Series kicks off with a heartfelt adaptation of Charlotte's Web by Joseph Robinette, which begins playing select Saturdays and Sundays on October 1, 2022. Based on the book by E.B. White, this play follows Wilbur, a pig born as the runt of the litter, who captures the heart of his owner's daughter, Fern. Once he grows too big, Wilbur is shipped off to a farm owned by Fern's uncle. Soon, Wilbur discovers his eventual fate: the dinner table! Wilbur's new and kind-hearted spider friend, Charlotte, is determined to not let that happen.

Just in time for the holiday season is FST's Deck the Halls by Sarah Durham and Caroline Saldivar, a brand-new rendition of everything that makes Christmas and Hanukkah in Sarasota special. An annual tradition for many local families, Deck the Halls is an interactive show that invites audiences to get into the holiday spirit in true Florida style. Featuring all-new songs, characters, and sketches, Deck the Halls begins playing select Saturdays and Sundays December 3 in FST's Keating Theatre.

Following Deck the Halls is The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, an inventive retelling of C.S. Lewis' classic story of love, courage, and family. In this play, Peter and Lucy travel to Narnia, a magical land that is under a spell cast by The White Witch. Under her curse, it is always winter in Narnia and Christmas will never come. On their journey to battle the forces of evil, Peter and Lucy meet Mr. Tumnus the faun and Aslan the Great Lion, along with other talking animals of the kingdom. Along the way, the siblings learn that love is the most powerful magic of all. Adapted by le Clanche du Rand, The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe plays select Saturdays and Sundays starting January 14, 2023.

Bringing the Children's Theatre Series to a close is The Last Acorn & Other Winning Plays, a collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2022-2023 school year. For 32 years, this beloved annual production has shined a light on the magic of children's creativity. Celebrating the stories that young writers will imagine this school year, The Last Acorn & Other Winning Plays begins playing select Saturdays and Sundays in FST's Keating Theatre on March 25, 2023. Winning plays submitted to this year's youth playwriting competition will be announced in March 2023.

Families can enjoy FST's Children's Theatre Series on select weekends throughout the year, starting October 1, 2022, with Charlotte's Web. Subscriptions to the four-show Children's Theatre Series are available for ONLY $20-just $5 per show per person. Single tickets are also available for just $10 per person. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org, and at 941-366-9000.