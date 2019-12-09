FSU/Asolo Conservatory And The Hermitage To Host Mime Workshop With BILL BOWERS

The Hermitage Artist Retreat and the FSU/Asolo Conservatory are teaming up to present an open class with renowned mime artist Bill Bowers. The class will take place Saturday, December 21, from 11 AM - 12 PM, in the Jane B. Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for Performing Arts. The workshop is free to attend but reservations must be made through the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office online at tickets.asolorep.org/events or by calling 941-351-8000.

Bill Bowers will spend a week working closely with FSU/Asolo Conservatory students, who will assist him in this hour-long workshop in the Cook Theatre. Bowers will demonstrate basic pantomime technique and perform selections from his solo plays. The students, who have been studying with Bowers, will share work from their week-long residency with him.

Hailed by critics as the most accomplished and renowned mime of his generation, Bowers performs and teaches the art of physical storytelling throughout the world. He is an award-winning actor and has appeared on the stages of Broadway, The Kennedy Center, The White House, La MaMa, the New York International Fringe Festival as well as many other venues. Montana-born Bowers has performed in all 50 of the United States and Puerto Rico. He returns to Sarasota each year to teach Conservatory students his technique, this year sharing that technique with the public.

The Hermitage Artist Retreat is a nonprofit artist retreat located in Englewood. It invites accomplished artists in all disciplines for residencies on its beachfront campus which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Its artists, who are asked to interact with the community, touch thousands of Gulf Coast residents and visitors with unique and inspiring programs. Hermitage fellows have included Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and MacArthur Fellowship award winners. The Hermitage awards the $30,000 Greenfield Prize for a new work of art, and the Aspen Music Festival awards the annual Hermitage Prize in Composition. For more information about The Hermitage Artist Retreat, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

To make a reservation for the Bill Bowers Mime Workshop, visit tickets.asolorep.org/events or call the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office at 941-351-8000 or toll-free at 800-361-8388. If you're nearby, visit the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. The box office is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM when there are no evening performances, and phone reservations close one hour before all performances.

