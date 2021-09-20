FST's Winter Cabaret Series Opens With THE WANDERERS

Florida Studio Theatre kicks off its Winter Cabaret Series with The Wanderers, a charming musical revue honoring the dynamic harmony groups of the mid-20th century.

A tribute to the music that defined what it meant to be young and in love, The Wanderers features over two dozen hits from the 1950s and 1960s, including "At the Hop," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and "With A Little Help From My Friends."

Created by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, The Wanderers begins playing September 29 in FST's Court Cabaret. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

The Wanderers is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Cabaret subscription package is Friends in Low Places, a celebration of the contemporary country musicians who transformed their genre, along with Laughing Matters, FST's hit musical sketch comedy show inspired by the culture and politics of today. Subscriptions for all three Winter Cabaret shows can be purchased for as little as $49 at 941. 366.9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

"The Wanderers is a great way to kick off our entire Winter Season," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "It's filled with great music that is anchored in the memory of our audience. The show harkens back to the '50s when these male harmony groups were born. These groups, from neighborhoods across America, defined the tempo of our time and reminded us that love is all-important."

In the 1940s, doo-wop brought its new sound to the airwaves, with its soaring harmonies and nonsense syllables that mimicked musical instruments. Bringing this distinctive sound to life in FST's Court Cabaret are four FST newcomers: lead tenor Travis Keith Battle, high tenor Kenny Quinney Francoeur, baritone Ryan Morales, and bass Jason Pintar. FST's Resident Pianist, Jim Prosser, will provide musical accompaniment on the piano.

Also making her FST debut is Minhui Lee, Music Director for The Wanderers, who has worked with the National Asian Artists Project, Astoria Performing Arts center, and The O'Neill Theater Center. FST Associate Artist Catherine Randazzo will direct this lively new show.

The health and safety of FST's patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists are of the greatest importance to FST. Therefore, FST will be following all CDC guidelines. The most up-to-date list of measures the theatre is taking can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.