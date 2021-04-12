FST Extends Two All-New Musical Revues VINTAGE POP! and THREE PIANOS

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that Vintage POP! and Three Pianos, two musical revues are being extended yet again. Vintage POP!, a special new concert exploring the transformation of popular music from the 1920s to the 1980s, will now run in FST's Keating Theatre through Sunday, May 16, 2021.

An FST original music revue, Three Pianos is now running in FST's Gompertz Theatre through Sunday, May 23, 2021. These newly added performances will operate within CDC guidelines at 50% capacity. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org, or at 941.366.9000.

"We are thrilled that these shows are resonating with our audience," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "It is testament to the light getting brighter at the end of this dark tunnel! Carole J. Bufford is performing at her absolute best with Vintage POP! and our outstanding cast is delighting audiences with Three Pianos. This overwhelming audience response demonstrates the continually growing need for live theater."

Called "Captivating" and "Entertaining" by Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Vintage POP! highlights music made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Creedence Clearwater Revival. In this fast-paced music revue, Bufford shares the stories behind over 20 songs, performing each one with her own unique take. This enables audiences to "See and hear it in a whole new light" (Sarasota Magazine) and "Makes the over-familiar fresh again" (Talkin' Broadway). Audiences also can't get enough of the show, calling it "Outstanding," "Unbelievable," and "Wonderful."

"We loved Vintage POP!" said Mark and Marilyn Dues, FST patrons. "Bufford did a fabulous job! She was so joyous and peppy, we were dancing in our seats."

"I am so thrilled that Sarasota is responding to Vintage POP! and the show is being extended for a fourth time!" said Carole J. Bufford, creator and star of the popular music revue, featuring musical arrangements by Ian Herman. "The audiences have been truly fantastic. They seem as eager as we are onstage to once again be celebrating live theater and music."

On FST's Gompertz stage, Three Pianos celebrates musical pioneers-like Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, and Carole King-who took the piano to new heights. Since opening on April 1, this high-energy musical revue has charmed audiences. Bill Oser of Talkin' Broadway wrote, "If this salute to singer-songwriters played in one of FST's much smaller Cabaret venues, the explosive energy coming from the stage would likely have blown the place apart."

The cast of Three Pianos features three returning FST artists-Michael Maricondi, Madalyn McHugh, and Nygel D. Robinson, all of whom appreciate the chance to perform live for audiences once again.

"The audience's response to Three Pianos has been overwhelming," said Maricondi, who sings "Crocodile Rock" and "Isn't She Lovely?" in the show. "From the moment we step on stage, we can tell that the audience has been waiting this moment for a long time. They've missed each other almost as much as we've missed them! We can never express, but only through our music and performances, how grateful we are to be back."

FST will continue operate within compliance of all CDC guidelines. Vintage POP! and Three Pianos will perform for socially-distanced audiences at 50% capacity. Facial coverings must be worn at all times-aside from dining in FST's Green Room Café & Bar-when on campus at FST. The theatre has taken additional safety measures, including installing MERV-13 air filters on all air conditioning units, contactless ticketing, and temperature checks. A full list of actions that FST is taking to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, and guest artists can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.