FST Announces Summer Season

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is excited to announce its lineup for the 2019 Summer Mainstage and Cabaret Seasons. On the Mainstage, FST brings music, drama, and laughter to Sarasota with an Off-Broadway hit, a powerful musical biography, and a sexy, smart comedy of manners. In the Cabaret, some of New York City's brightest and most accomplished musical performers bring the music of the 60s and the 70s, the Golden Age of Hollywood, and Frankie Valli to life.

"Sarasota no longer slows down in the summer. FST discovered this over twenty years ago when we launched our first Summer Season and we have continued to grow ever since," shared Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "This summer we have a delightful three-show fare on the Mainstage and three wonderful musical revues by guest artists in the Cabaret."

The Off-Broadway sensation, The Marvelous Wonderettes, opens FST's 28th Summer Mainstage season. When four friends are called upon to perform at their 1958 senior prom, they rally together to entertain their classmates with classic hits like "It's My Party," "Lollipop," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Mr. Sandman." Next on the Mainstage is Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow by Sarasota playwright Larry Parr. FST produced the World Premiere production of this compelling play in 2005 with Sarasota favorite Jannie Jones, who will be lending her dynamic voice to the role once again. Concluding the Summer Mainstage season is the Regional Premiere of The Cottage by Sandy Rustin, a sophisticated romantic comedy that starts to unfold when Sylvia Van Kipness decides to expose her secret love affair to her husband.

In the Cabaret, FST's sixth Summer Cabaret Series includes two of Sarasota's favorite cabaret acts returning with all new shows, and a new musical tribute honoring one of the most beloved male harmony groups of all time. Opening the season is Come Together: When the 60s Met the 70s by Carole J. Bufford, a rockin' music revue that explores the changing musical landscape from 1965-1975. Next up, due to audience demand, The Swingaroos return for a third summer with a brand-new show inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood, The Swingaroos: Hollywood Serenade. This jazzy cabaret pays homage to icons like Frank Sinatra, Cab Calloway, and Fred Astaire. The summer season concludes with a celebration of one of the most successful acts in music history-Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Who Loves You features the group's top hits, like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Rag Doll," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," and many more.

In addition to FST's Mainstage and Cabaret programs, FST offers families a place to gather and experience the magic of music together with Off the Charts! Made with children in grades K-8 in mind, this brand new cabaret-style show celebrates the universal language of music and its power to make us think, feel, and connect across generations. Off the Charts! features some of pop music's greatest hits from the past century, like "Hound Dog," "Dancing Queen," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and "Uptown Funk." Off the Charts! will play to summer camps and educational organizations during the week from June 20-August 2. A public performance of Off the Charts! is currently scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 10 am in FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre.

With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, FST offers all three Summer Mainstage shows for as little as $49, and all three Summer Cabarets for as little as $49. Subscriptions are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org or through the Box Office at (941) 366-9000.





