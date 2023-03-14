Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FAMILY SECRETS to be Presented by Sarasota Jewish Theatre This Month

Family Secrets, by Sherry Glaser, is another tour de force performance from Sarasota favorite Carolyn Michel, who portrays all five family members of a Meshugenah family.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Family Secrets will be presented by Sarasota Jewish Theatre on March 25.

Family Secrets, by Sherry Glaser, is another tour de force performance from Sarasota favorite Carolyn Michel, who portrays all five family members of a Meshugenah family. With remarkable clarity, she brings to life patriarch Mort and motherly Bev, earth-child daughter Kahari, angst-ridden teen Sandra and the amazing Grandma Rose. Family Secrets is stunningly timely as it explores the joys and tribulations of parenting, childbirth, and even octogenarian romance. Directed by Howard Millman.

