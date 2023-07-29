EnsembleNEWSRQ Will Welcome Kate Mulligan As The Group's First General Manager

For the first time in its nine-year history, ensembleNEWSRQ (enSRQ) is adding a general manager to its staff. A professional musician and an entrepreneurial and vision-driven leader who reimagines and transforms arts organizations to help them achieve their mission, Kate Mulligan most recently served as the executive director of Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey. Previously, she was the executive director of the Trenton Children's Chorus. In her new role, Mulligan will be responsible for managing the organization's finances, operational systems, performance logistics, and contractual relations. She will also coordinate grants and fundraising campaigns, supervise independent contractors, and oversee marketing and community outreach programs.

enSRQ's artistic directors Samantha Bennett and George Nickson say they're thrilled to share administrative responsibilities with an experienced team member. “It's been inspiring to see our small organization grow to a place where we can welcome additional staff to oversee day-to-day operations,” says Nickson. “Kate brings a world of experience to this position,” says Bennett. “We're confident she will help us bring ensembleNEWSRQ to the next transformative level.”

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to manage such an incredible ensemble and I am really looking forward to the start of the season in October,” says Mulligan. “enSRQ has programmed an exciting upcoming season and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to support the group's mission.”

Kate Mulligan has devoted her career to helping non-profit organizations thrive in executive roles for over 20 years. With a unique perspective as both an arts administrator and former professional musician herself, Mulligan is dedicated to the urgency of supportive of equitable, representative, and accessible operating models – especially in arts and education. Additionally, Mulligan is no stranger to the importance of well-integrated arts programs in the development and culture of a city. She has advocated for youth outreach and development through her roles in Riding with HEART, Trenton Children's Chorus, Roxey Ballet, and Buckingham Friends School.

A successful director of events, Mulligan has coordinated major fundraisers and performances at premiere venues such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Richardson Auditorium, Trenton War Memorial, McCarter Theatre, and The White House. Mulligan holds degrees in music and nonprofit management from Westminster Choir College of Rider University and an MBA in business administration from Rutgers University. An award-winning equestrian, Mulligan resides in Sarasota with her husband and two daughters.

About ensembleNEWSRQ:

Founded in 2015 by violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, ensembleNEWSRQ (enSRQ) is a versatile chamber music ensemble in Sarasota, FL, dedicated to playing and advocating for the music of contemporary composers. Through thoughtfully curated and innovative programs, enSRQ demonstrates how contemporary music is a reflection of our world and cultural experience. The ensemble strives to manifest the creativity of the current generation and inspire audiences to participate in musical culture in a profound way.