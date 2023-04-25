Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Derek Hough Comes to Sarasota With SYMPHONY OF DANCE This December

The show is on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Derek Hough Comes to Sarasota With SYMPHONY OF DANCE This December

Following the sold-out successes Derek Live: The Tour, and of Move Live on Tour and Move - Beyond - Live on Tour, including multiple sellouts at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Derek Hough returns with a monumental experience for 2023 - Derek Hough SYMPHONY OF DANCE.

From the EMMY award winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years. The show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have' Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour. Derek Hough SYMPHONY OF DANCE kicks off on September 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Diego, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and more before concluding in Idaho Falls, ID on December 23, 2023. Derek Hough SYMPHONY OF DANCE will play at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, FL on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Presales start Wednesday, April 26th at 10AM local time with general on sale in most markets on Friday, April 28th. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office. VIP packages will be available through www.derekhough.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities with Derek.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost who is a Tony Award & Drama Desk-Award nominated producer. He's produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women, Wait Until Dark), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit! Residency, Donny Osmond Residency). Visit www.MojaveGhost.com for more information.

For up-to-date information on Derek Hough, please visit www.derekhough.com.




Registration is open for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Ringling College's Summer Adventures Program. The seven-week program runs from May 15 to June 30, 2023, and offers one-of-a-kind lifelong learning experiences for adults. Unless noted, all lectures, presentations, and films take place at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design.
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," a theatrical experience, will be coming to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota on Sunday, December 17 at 7 p.m. The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.
Sarasota Opera  will host the finals for Schmidt Vocal Arts (SVA) second annual national Schmidt Vocal Competition at Sarasota Opera House June 2-4, 2023.
What did our critic think of WE ALL FALL DOWN at The Players Centre? Who doesn't like a good Seder? The lovely gathering. The kosher wine. The heartfelt tradition. The kosher wine. The four questions. The kosher wine. The Culture Clash. The identity clash. The guilt. More wine, please.

April 25, 2023

Following the sold-out successes Derek Live: The Tour, and of Move Live on Tour and Move – Beyond – Live on Tour, including multiple sellouts at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall, DEREK HOUGH returns with a monumental experience for 2023 – DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE. 
April 25, 2023

Registration is open for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Ringling College's Summer Adventures Program. The seven-week program runs from May 15 to June 30, 2023, and offers one-of-a-kind lifelong learning experiences for adults. Unless noted, all lectures, presentations, and films take place at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design.
April 24, 2023

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," a theatrical experience, will be coming to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota on Sunday, December 17 at 7 p.m. The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.
April 24, 2023

Sarasota Opera  will host the finals for Schmidt Vocal Arts (SVA) second annual national Schmidt Vocal Competition at Sarasota Opera House June 2-4, 2023.
April 20, 2023

Fringe is coming to the Sarasota/Manatee area June 8th-11th, 2023 at the Cook Theatre located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
