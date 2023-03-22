Circus Arts Conservatory's WONDERBALL To Feature Steve Aoki

The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) presents a brand-new event, intended to enthrall existing supporters as well as bring new fans into the fold while benefiting its youth education programs. WONDERBALL promises to be an epic concert experience, featuring twice Grammy Award-nominated electronic dance music (EDM) artist and music producer, Steve Aoki. The event takes place on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8 p.m., in the Sailor Circus Arena (2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota).

During Aoki's set, professional aerial artists will perform high above the floor, while stilt walkers and other circus artists will weave among the guests.

Opening up for Aoki is DJ Peter DiCaro, who hails from New York. His favorite styles include House, Tech House, Tribal and EDM. During DJ DiCaro's set, students from the CAC's Sailor Circus Academy and Booker Middle School and Sarasota High School magnet programs will perform.

This is an all-ages welcome event; alcohol and bar service will be available to guests ages 21+ with proper ID. Guests can choose from several ticket levels, from tables/lounge pods for 10-12 to floor standing (dancing) only. The venue will be decorated and lighted to convey the ambience of an EDM show, with special circus touches as only the CAC can provide. Guests are encouraged to dress in their flashiest clubwear.

The CAC is excited to present this innovative artist in a multi-dimensional experience that will offer the opportunity for a new generation of supporters to be connected with its work. The CAC's youth education programs include the world-renowned Sailor Circus Academy, the oldest youth circus in the U.S.; the magnet programs at Booker Middle School and Sarasota High School; spring break and summer camps; and the Arts Integrated (STEAM) Education Program, an in-school, kinesthetic learning experience that supplements elementary and middle school coursework.

"We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Steve Aoki, who is such a huge name in the music industry internationally, to our Sailor Circus Arena," said Jennifer Mitchell, executive vice president/COO of the CAC. "The magic of the circus arts combined with the energy and visual possibilities of EDM and the amenities and technology of our Sailor Circus Arena are sure to create an evening that is truly spectacular and unique in our community. We believe this will become a new signature event for the CAC and one of the area's most anticipated social events of the year."

Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, "Multi-Hyphenate Innovator" Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the two-time Grammy-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." A Guinness World Record holder for the "Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year," Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival.

As a globally successful cross-genre solo artist, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee. He has also released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles, and over ten Top 10 radio records. After releasing four "Neon Future" albums, Aoki unveiled his highly-anticipated album "HiROQUEST: Genesis" in September 2022.

There will be a sponsor dinner at Michael's On East prior to the party; the immersive concert experience begins in the Sailor Circus Arena at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $75/general admission; $500/floor standing in front of stage; and sponsorships that include premium table seating/preferred seating range from $10,000-$25,000.

Spearheading the effort is chair Donna Koffman and a small but mighty founding committee: Umbreen Khalidi, whose company, Umbreen Designs, will produce the event; Nathalie Michalowski of nkm design, who designed the event logo and built the event web page; and Melissa Morsli, a branding and messaging expert.