Casts Named For Theatre Odyssey's One-Act Play Festival

Theatre Odyssey has announced the casts for the four plays, all Florida premiers, in the Second Annual One-Act Play Festival. Selected from 100 plays submitted from throughout the United States, the plays will be produced at the Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, October 31 through November 3. Tickets are selling here and at the Manatee Performing Arts Center Box Office, or by telephone at (941) 748 5875.

The plays and playwrights, the directors, and casts:

Growl by J. Lois Diamond, and directed by Ann Morrison, features Donna Gerdes and Casey Murphy. Iranian poet Simin Behbahani is heading to Paris to read her poetry when she is detained in the Tehran airport. Despite being 82 and almost blind, she is interrogated throughout the night with moments of principle, fear, and wit.

Immurement by David L. Williams, and directed by Vickie Daignault, is about a couple of young tourists arrested in a foreign country. An attorney sent by the local government arrives to review the couple's case and they learn, to their dismay, what their crime was and more importantly, what their punishment is going to be. The cast includes Courtney McLaren, Donovan Whitney, and James Kassees.

Ivy Walls by Karen Cecilia, and directed by India Marie Paul, will feature Tahlia Chinault and an actor to be named. A college senior who works hard and sacrifices everything for her future finds herself in a situation with her dorm mate which challenges her to question everything she has worked for. (This play will be presented with a Content Warning.)

Provenance by Patrick Williams, and directed by Mike Lusk, features Susan Jones and David Meyersburg in this play about a near homicidal art collector confronting a forger upon realizing the painting bought at auction is a fake. Personal histories collide with some humorous wordplay.

Executive Producers for this Second Annual One-Act Play Festival are Paragon Festivals and WUSF Public Media.

