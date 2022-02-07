CELTIC WOMAN: POSTCARDS FROM IRELAND Brings The Beauty Of Ireland To The Van Wezel Stage

Grammy nominated Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female Irish group in history returns with an 83-city North American tour in 2022 and will be in Sarasota on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. with a brand-new show for 2022, Postcards from Ireland.

This year brings a new studio album for the first time in three years. Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland showcases the accomplished recording ensemble and world-class performing collective. The performance celebrates Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage and builds on the group's 16-year legacy of introducing some of Ireland's most talented singers and musicians to the world stage.

Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland's history while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. The group's repertoire is presented by four young Irish women whose performing skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life through Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and stirring original compositions. Their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle, bouzouki and Uilleann pipes.

Returning to the group is Chloë Agnew, a soprano and original member who began working with Celtic Woman at age 14. She sings in English, Irish, Latin, Japanese, Italian and German. Joining her is Soprano singer and fiddle player Megan Walsh, Irish harp maestro Tara McNeill, and Soprano Muirgen O'Mahony.

The Postcards from Ireland tour and album convey a true message of love, hope and expectation as the world looks toward getting back together again. Celtic Woman feels there is no better way to express these wishes than to write and send a postcard, but this postcard is written with the music and songs from their latest album.

Tickets are $52-$173 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.