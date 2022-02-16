Asolo Rep Achieves Phase I Fundraising Goal; Grand Opening Planned For June 2022

Asolo Repertory Theatre has reached its goal for Phase I of the Staging Our Future Capital/Endowment Campaign and is well into construction. Phase I covers a new structure at the Robert and Beverly Koski Center on Tallevast Road, including the Margot and Warren Coville Rehearsal Hall and other new spaces vital to the Asolo Rep strategic plan for advancing artistic excellence, expanding educational and community enrichment programs, and evolving Asolo Rep revenue streams.

"To see the way our artistic and engagement programs consistently reach our highest standards while continuing to evolve-we just couldn't be more proud of our team and our community," said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. "But we've reached a point where we've outgrown our existing infrastructure, and we need these new spaces to continue to support our growth and vision for the future."

New construction is set to be completed on schedule in June 2022. Details on a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow shortly.

Fundraising for Phase II of the campaign has begun, with $7 million remaining to complete the next leg of the project. Phase II will fund necessary renovations to the existing Koski Center buildings, providing comprehensive creative infrastructure that includes additional rehearsal space, classrooms, studios, physical therapy and medical support facilities, artistic offices, and a dedicated on-site suite for costume fitting, construction and storage.

"We haven't been sitting still for the past two years," Campaign Co-Chair Ann Charters noted. "Our wonderful architects, Sweet Sparkman, and contractor, Tandem Construction, have been hard at work this whole time. Phase I construction is coming in on time and on budget."

The total project budget for Staging Our Future is $21 million, including a $5 million endowment for operating expenses for the new and newly renovated spaces. Asolo Rep has currently raised 85% of this endowment goal.

"Despite the pandemic, support for this campaign has never wavered," Asolo Rep Managing Director Linda DiGabriele observed. "Our community champions recognized early on that this project will not only increase our creative capacity, but also drive robust economic activity in the region. In season, Asolo Rep employs more than 100 actors, designers, artisans, stage managers, educators and more."

Learn more about the Staging Our Future Campaign