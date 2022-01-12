Artist Series Concerts Presents QUARTET AMABILE in March

Artist Series Concerts will present the young, award-winning Quartet Amabile in performance at Temple Sinai, Sunday March, 6, 2022, just days prior to their Merkin Hall and Kennedy Center debut concerts. Hear the program they will perform in New York and Washington DC here first, including works by Mozart and Mendelssohn plus the Sarasota premiere of a new work by contemporary Japanese composer Dai Fujikura.

Tickets are $40 and are available online at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Formed at the Toho Gakuen School of Music in Japan, the quartet has previously captured First Prize at the Romanian International Music Competition, Grand Prix and First Prize at the Japan's Yokohama International Music Competition, and the Kirishima International Music Festival Prize and Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi Music Director Prize at the Kirishima International Music Festival.

Additional highlights include performances at the Miyazaki International Music Festival and the Young Prague Music Festival. Ongoing projects in Tokyo include appearances on the "Brahms Plus" series in Hakuju Hall and the "Beethoven Cycle" series in Oji Hall.

Quartet Amabile has performed with pianist Martha Argerich, and participated in masterclasses with the Shanghai and Vienna String Quartets, Sadao Harada, Koichiro Harada, and Nobuko Imai. It was recipient of a three-year Matsuo Academy Promotion Foundation Subsidy. The quartet currently studies with one of the members of the Tokyo String Quartet, violist Kazuhide Isomura.

"Presenting future stars has always been at the core of Artist Series of Sarasota concerts, and Quartet Amabile certainly fits that profile. We are so excited to share their talents in advance of such important debuts for this fantastic group."

Daniel Jordan, Director of Artist Programs for Artist Series Concerts.

Do not miss the opportunity to hear this extraordinary group of young musicians just prior to their New York and Kennedy Center debuts. Repertoire for this concert will feature string quartets ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­by Mozart and Mendelssohn plus the Sarasota premiere of a new work by contemporary Japanese composer Dai Fujikura.

COVID-19 update: Artist Series Concerts' top priority remains the health and safety of its patrons, performers and staff. The organization is a partner in SafeArts Sarasota and will be following the policies and protocols set forth by this initiative. Protocols will continue to be revisited and revised and Artist Series Concerts will also continue to comply fully with the current requirements of each of its eight venues. Updates and the most recent COVID-19 statement can be seen at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.