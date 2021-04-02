Artist Series Concert With Vocalist Maria Wirries is Sold Out

The final concert of Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota's 2021 Winter-Spring Outdoor Season, featuring hometown singing sensation Maria Wirries and pianist Alan J. Corey, (April 21, 4:00 pm at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice), has sold out.

"We are thrilled first, to be able to bring Maria back here to close out our season and second, with the fantastic response to her concert," says Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. "It sold out in pretty much record time and we are very grateful to the fans and supporters who made that possible."

But the music hasn't ended quite yet for the organization this season: "While Maria's performance is sold out, we still have another great concert coming up, featuring the Heat Latin Jazz Band, April 18 at Nathan Benderson Park," adds Miller. "The swaying Latin sounds of this ensemble, made up of seven outstanding young area musicians, will set the stage perfectly for another relaxing afternoon of first-rate music."

More information on Artist Series Concerts' remaining 2021 Winter-Spring Outdoor season, including current safety protocols and all updates, can be found at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Artist Series Concerts is also planning to return to a full concert schedule for the 2021-22 season, which will be announced in May.