AMERICA: 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR is Coming to the Van Wezel This November

America's 50th Anniversary Tour is coming to the Van Wezel on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

The iconic classic-rock favorite America has amassed numerous gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, History, hitting four million plus in sales. The Grammy Award® winners' widely renowned singles - including "Horse With No Name," "Sister Golden Hair," "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross the River," "Tin Man," "Lonely People" and "You Can Do Magic" - were considered cornerstones of the 1970s and 1980s Top 40 and FM rock radio.

America continues to be a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message.

Tickets are $22-$97 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.

This show is locally sponsored by Gettel Automotive and SNN Suncoast News Network.

