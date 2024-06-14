WOMEN IN JEOPARDY Comes to Santa Paula Theater Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Santa Paula Theater Center has announced the third Main Stage show of Season 2024, Santa Paula Theater Center announces the second Main Stage show of Season 2024, Wendy MacLoud’s WOMEN IN JEOPARDY, from June 21st - July 21st, 2024 with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 PM. at the Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. More information can be found at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

Thelma and Louise meets The First Wives Club meets Sex in the City meets Murder She Wrote in this fun and flirtatious comedy. Divorcées Mary and Jo are suspicious of their friend Liz’s new dentist boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer! Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend in a hilarious off-road adventure.

From painting workshops to concerts to magic shows to great plays – there always something happening at the Santa Paula Theater Center! For more information about Santa Paula Theater Center, visit our website at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org. Coming up next on the Main Stage is CHAPTER TWO by Neil Simon from Aug 30 - Sept 29, and BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY by Ken Ludwig from Nov 8 - December 15. The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encouraged for the safety of our patrons, actors, and staff.

