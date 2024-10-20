UCSB's Faculty Dance Concert Set for November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance's faculty will present Faculty Dance Concert 2024, co-directed by Christina McCarthy and Monique Meunier. The concert includes choreographic works and stagings by Brandon Whited, Christina Sanchez, Monique Meunier, as well as two works by Delila Moseley.

UCSB has not presented a dance concert choreographed by faculty since 2018. This concert includes a wide variety of contemporary and classical choreographic voices, and we hope the audience will leave with a rich understanding of how dance can affect us. These four faculty members will explore musicality, athleticism, political activism, theatricality, quirkiness, and the joy of watching dancers fly through space with agility and speed.

Pieces include: Brandon Whited's ARENA, or 1 of 4 and 4 of 1 (premiered 2022), to music by B!tch—a witty, playful, and physically light-hearted romp anchored by formalist compositional structure. ARENA, or 1 of 4 and 4 of 1 offers energy and light to those drawn to narrative, character, form, and symmetry and those with an eye for structure and organization in dance composition. Christina Sanchez's Cyclical explores the idea that life is cyclical and flows through repeating patterns and rhythms, constantly looping back to a new beginning. Delila Moseley will present two works: Fast Ride and Maenad. One is a fast, fleeting journey, a spectrum of bright colors flashing across the stage, with quirky steps and unexpected shifts in tone, while the other explores different aspects of the Maenads in Greek mythology. The program will begin with Monique Meunier's staging excerpt of August Bournonville's en pointe classical ballet, Napoli Act III.

Audiences will want to take advantage of the opportunity to see the works of the UCSB dance faculty performed by UCSB dance majors. The Faculty Dance Concert will run from November 22nd through November 24th, 2024, on campus, at UCSB's Hatlen Theater.

Faculty Dance Concert 2024

November 22, 23, 2024 | 7:30 PM

November 23, 24 | 2:00 PM

UCSB Hatlen Theater

Tickets

Pre-Sale:

$13 Student/Faculty/Staff/Senior

$17 General Admission

Day-of:

$15 Student/Faculty/Staff/Senior

$19 General Admission

*Tickets can be purchased online at this link.

