Three Elected To CAMA Board

Bank president Andy Chou, financial executive Christine Emmons, and former corporate leader Carl Perry have been elected to the Board of Directors for Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Chou serves as president of the Santa Barbara region for Northern Trust. Born in the Republic of China (Taiwan), he completed his undergraduate studies at Vassar College, where he was a Ford Scholar and a member of Omicron Delta Epsilon, an international economics Honor Society. Mr. Chou began his career in 1988 at Chemical Banking Corp. in New York, which ultimately became part of JP Morgan Chase. After graduating from the Corporate Finance and Investment Banking Training Program, Mr. Chou specialized in mergers and acquisitions and structured finance, most notably the leveraged buyouts of RJR Nabisco, Kroger Supermarkets, and Ethan Allen Inc. Mr. Chou joined Northern Trust in 2000 and today oversees all aspects of the company's integrated investment, corporate fiduciary, and private banking business throughout Central California. He earned a Certificate of Advancement in Leadership from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and is member of American Mensa. Active in the community, Mr. Chou has served as a Board member for United Cerebral Palsy, the Music Academy of the West, the Lobero Theatre Foundation, and the Foundation for Lotusland. He is also a past finance committee member for Direct Relief International.

After graduating from the USC Marshall School of Business, Mrs. Emmons joined Blyth, Eastman Dillon & Co. (which became PaineWebber) as a financial consultant, and went on to host the television program "Insider's Alert" and the radio show "Wall Street Week in Review." She was later named vice president at MacDonald, Krieger & Boyer in Beverly Hills, where she worked until she and her husband bought a robotics company, Lockwood Technical, in Northern California. She is currently a director with Emmons Capital Investments and president of two limited liability companies, Island Resource Group and Ke'aloha'lani based in Hawaii, where she manages and develops real estate assets. She is also a former pilot and the co-developer and owner of a luxury charter boat business on the East Coast. The founding chair and an emeritus Board member of the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, Mrs. Emmons has established art centers at Laguna Blanca and Marymount schools, and has supported numerous area nonprofits, including the Arts Fund, Unity Shoppe, and VNA Hospice. She currently serves as Board secretary and trustee for the Florence Academy of Art, and as a Board member for Social Skills America. She previously served as chair for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

Mr. Perry's career in top management included eventful appointments at aerospace, aviation, and energy firms. As executive vice president of Hughes Helicopters (now Boeing Helicopters) he directed worldwide operations, including production of the U.S. Army's Apache attack helicopter. The Government of Canada later named Mr. Perry executive vice president of Canadair, the nation's largest aerospace company and builders of the first wide-bodied corporate passenger jet, which later became the Canadair Regional Jet. He went on to serve as chairman and CEO of Enova Systems, a leading global supplier of electric, hybrid, and hydrogen drive systems for light and heavy-duty vehicles. International in scope, Enova partnered with the Ford Motor Company, in South Korea with Hyundai Motor Company, and in China with First Auto Works, building the country's first electric hybrid buses for the Chinese Olympics, and developing hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles. A native of Santa Barbara, Mr. Perry attended both UC Berkeley and UCLA, earning a degree in political science. He has been elected to the Boards for several national associations and locally serves as an elder and corporation president for El Montecito Presbyterian Church.

CAMA will celebrate its enduring relationship with the iconic Los Angeles Philharmonic with a Gala 100th Anniversary Concert conducted by Maestro Gustavo Dudamel on March 6, 2020 - 100 years to the day from the LA Phil's first performance in Santa Barbara on March 6, 1920. Additional 2019-2020 season highlights include appearances by violinist Pamela Frank and pianist Stephen Prutsman (December 11, Lobero Theatre); master American pianist Emanuel Ax (January 13, Lobero Theatre); the popular Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Pinchas Zukerman (January 27, Granada Theatre); legendary Brazilian guitar duo Sérgio and Odair Assad (February 14, Lobero Theatre); British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor (March 13, Lobero Theatre); the venerable Rotterdam Philharmonic, with pianist Nelson Freire (March 26, Granada Theatre); London's groundbreaking Chineke! Orchestra (April 14, Granada Theatre); virtuoso mandolinist Avi Avital with Québec's superb Les Violons du Roy (April 28, Granada Theatre); and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (May 18, Granada Theatre).

Complete season information is available online at https://camasb.org.

For more information, call (805) 966-4324 or email info@camasb.org.





