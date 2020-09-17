The UCSB Department Of Theater/Dance Presents Naked Shakes' IMMORTAL LONGINGS

Immortal Longings will be presented free of charge on Zoom in two parts.

The Department of Theater and Dance presents a NAKED SHAKES production of Immortal Longings for its 15th anniversary. Adapted and directed by Irwin Appel, Immortal Longings combines Shakespeare's Julius Caesar and Antony and Cleopatra, and George Bernard Shaw's Caesar and Cleopatra. Immortal Longings will be presented free of charge on Zoom in two parts, with the option to watch Act I on October 9th and Act II on October 10th, or both acts together on October 11th. Featuring a team of 24 faculty, alumni guest artists, graduate, and undergraduate students, Immortal Longings is an epic event providing numerous opportunities for artists and scholars to work and thrive during this pandemic.

Much like its source material, this play examines ideas of tyranny, power, trust, honor, and love. It follows the full stories of Mark Antony, Octavius Caesar and the dawn of the Roman Empire, in addition to characters such as Cleopatra, and Enobarbus. The action begins fourteen years after the famous slaying of Julius Caesar where we find Antony indulging himself in Egypt with Cleopatra and neglecting his duties. News comes from Rome that Antony's wife Fulvia, who had been rebelling against Octavius Caesar, has died. He must return to Rome to make amends with Octavius himself, but when war is declared, what will happen to Antony and Cleopatra, and to the Roman Republic?

While this play takes place in the past, its themes and inspiration are deeply rooted in the issues of today. Months ago director Irwin Appel had already decided that Julius Caesar would be the next NAKED SHAKES production as he felt it an important play during this election year. But when the pandemic hit, causing economic devastation to arts and educational institutions, and subsequently coincided with civil rights protests across the country, he felt it more relevant, and necessary, than ever. At the core of NAKED SHAKES' mission is to provide more opportunities for actors, and thus from the amalgamation of diverse characters, historical relevance, innovation, and social unrest, Immortal Longings was born.

Join UCSB Theater/Dance on Zoom as we dig deeper into these characters and stories, and explore them through the lens of our world today.

