The Santa Barbara Symphony to Present New Year's Eve Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Santa Barbara Symphony is inviting the community to ring in the new year at the 'biggest & best' musical New Year's Eve party on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, from 8:30 - 10:00 pm at the elegant Granada Theatre. Single tickets start at $65. Group discounts start at 20% (for 10 or more), and Symphony subscribers enjoy an exclusive 20% discount.

This 90-minute celestial-themed concert is a sparkling program of beloved hits across pop, rock, and classical genres, complimentary champagne, festive party hats and noisemakers, and a heartwarming Auld Lang Syne sing-along to close the evening. Symphony board member, Dr. Bob Weinman returns as Honorary Conductor Sponsor to lead the orchestra in the rousing "Thunder and Lightning Polka".

Conductor Andrew Lipke will captivate the audience by trading his baton for an electric guitar in select pieces, adding an unexpected flair to the symphonic performance. Meanwhile, Micaela McCall will charm patrons with her soulful vocals and magnetic stage presence.

Drawing inspiration from the sun, moon, and stars Lipke has crafted an original program tailored for the evening. Highlights include Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life", Van Morrison's "Moondance", Henry Mancini's "Moon River", Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune", and John Williams' Star Wars Theme. This uniquely themed program promises a moving and nostalgic year-end musical journey.

"You're invited to don your festive attire, sip complimentary champagne, and ring in the New Year with fellow music lovers, friends, and family," shared Santa Barbara Symphony President & CEO Kathryn R. Martin. "New Year's Eve with The Symphony is one of those rare Santa Barbara traditions that captures nostalgia and togetherness like no other!"

The Artists

Andrew Lipke, Guest Conductor & Host - Originally from South Africa, Lipke is a versatile artist known for his work as a composer, producer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, and performer. He is also recognized for his role in the renowned Led Zeppelin tribute band, Get the Led Out.

Micaela McCall, Singer - A gifted vocalist and songwriter with classical opera training, McCall's style blends folk, soul, and indie rock influences. A graduate of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and Thomas Aquinas College, her talents have been praised by local American Idol judge Katy Perry as both timeless and free.

Dr. Robert Weinman, Honorary Conductor Sponsor - A retired rocket scientist from Northrop Grumman, Dr. Weinman received his Bachelor's degree from Cornell and a PhD from Caltech. He is a lifelong music lover who has attended concerts and operas across the globe. His Board affiliations (in addition to the Santa Barbara Symphony) include Long Beach Opera, Music Academy of the West, and Opera Santa Barbara. He has resided in Santa Barbara since 2008.

Comments