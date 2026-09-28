Photos: CLUE to Run at Santa Barbara City College
The production will be staged at the Garvin Theatre by The Theatre Group at SBCC.
The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the next show in the 26-27 season, CLUE, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, Directed by Amy Love, October 7-24, 2026 at the Garvin Theatre. See photos of the production.
Based on the Hasbro Board Game and the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture CLUE.
THE STORY
It's a dark and stormy night and a group of strangers (emphasis on the strange) have been invited to a mysterious dinner party. Each of the guests has a secret, the butler has all the weapons, and the host is, well dead. So whodunit? You've played the board game, you've seen the cult classic film, now watch the action unfold live as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before he finds them. Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you laughing and guessing until the final curtain.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Performances will be October 7-24, 2026 in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm, Previews on October 7 & 8 @ 7:30pm.
The Sunday, October 11, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired. Prices: Previews $22 general/$19 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinee $32 general/$27 seniors & SBCC Staff/ $16 students, Friday & Saturday evening $34 general/$29 seniors & SBCC staff/$19 students.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.
Photo Credit: Ben Crop
Tyler Gilbert, Tiffany Story, Leesa Beck, Will Muse and Nicholis Sheley
Tyler Gilbert, Will Muse, Leesa Beck, Nicholis Sheley and Tiffany Story
Raymond Wallenthin and Leesa Beck
Tyler Gilbert, Tiffany Story, Leesa Beck (front row), Will Muse, Nicholis Sheley and Raymond Wallenthin
Tiffany Story, Leesa Beck, Raymond Wallenthin and Tyler Gilbert
Tyler Gilbert and Tiffany Story
Photo Credit: Ben Crop
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