Photos: CLUE to Run at Santa Barbara City College

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The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the next show in the 26-27 season, CLUE, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, Directed by Amy Love, October 7-24, 2026 at the Garvin Theatre. See photos of the production.

Based on the Hasbro Board Game and the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture CLUE.

THE STORY

It's a dark and stormy night and a group of strangers (emphasis on the strange) have been invited to a mysterious dinner party. Each of the guests has a secret, the butler has all the weapons, and the host is, well dead. So whodunit? You've played the board game, you've seen the cult classic film, now watch the action unfold live as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before he finds them. Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you laughing and guessing until the final curtain.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Performances will be October 7-24, 2026 in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm, Previews on October 7 & 8 @ 7:30pm.

The Sunday, October 11, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired. Prices: Previews $22 general/$19 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinee $32 general/$27 seniors & SBCC Staff/ $16 students, Friday & Saturday evening $34 general/$29 seniors & SBCC staff/$19 students.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

Photo Credit: Ben Crop



Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 23 Hrs 12 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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