Santa Barbara Symphony to Join ONE805LIVE! Annual Benefit Concert

The Santa Barbara Symphony will be joining a prestigious line-up of A-list entertainers in support of the 2024 One805LIVE! benefit concert for Santa Barbara community first responders on September 20, 2024 at the Summerland oceanside estate of Kevin Costner.

Twenty-five of The Symphony's musicians will blend their Signature Sound with selected One805LIVE! performances throughout the evening including Kenny Loggins and Alan Parsons under the musical direction of Grammy-award-winning recording artist, musician and producer Alan Parsons O.B.E. and conductor Tom Brooks.

The full One805LIVE! concert line-up includes:

Pink & Dallas Green (You + Me)

Kenny Loggins

Alan Parsons

Joe Bonamassa

Al Stewart

Richard Marx

Alyssa Bonagura

Jordan Asher Huffman

Plastic Harpoons

Alan Parsons has been exploring ways to work with the Santa Barbara Symphony for some time. After years of conversations with Santa Barbara Symphony Music & Director Nir Kabaretti and after being "blown away" at a Symphony concert last season, Parsons knew it was time. This year's One805LIVE! benefit concert provided the perfect opportunity.

"Partnerships and community collaborations like this are central to The Symphony's efforts to bring impact to the community we serve," noted Kathyrn R Martin, President and CEO of Santa Barbara Symphony. "We thank One805 for honoring our first responders and creating what will be an extraordinary evening of music and celebration!"

The Symphony's collaboration with One805LIVE! is one of several "only-in-Santa Barbara" symphonic concert experiences planned for the coming months that patrons can attend outside of The Symphony's regular season programming. Upcoming collaborations in which The Symphony will be the orchestral accompaniment include the State Street Ballet's season launch of Scheherazade and The Firebird, The Next Waltz: A Tribute to The Band, featuring the Doublewide Kings and the Santa Barbara Symphony and others to be announced.

Thanks to One805 who offered to cover the onsite/performance costs and a generous $30,000 donation from Peter Martin, this collaboration is being made possible at no financial risk to The Symphony.

"We wanted to give our audience a great mix of entertainment across the musical spectrum, with rock 'n' roll at its core," said Kirsten Cavendish Weston Smith, One805 Co-Founder and CEO. "The Santa Barbara Symphony will be a spectacular addition to the evening, as they accompany selected artists with the depth of sound an orchestra brings."Cavendish Weston Smith added, "Our audiences will see unique performances that have literally never been done before, nor are they likely to ever see again." Tickets are on sale now at www.one805.org

Next month, The Symphony will open its 2024/25 Season on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 20, at 3 pm with Tchaikovsky's Fourth. This immersive concert includes a detailed discussion of the Fourth Symphony and features Pablo Sáinz-Villegas on Spanish guitar performing Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez. Special pre-sale discount tickets are available until August 30. Subscriptions are also still available and start at $28 per seat. For tickets or more information, visit www.TheSymphony.org.

