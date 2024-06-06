SONGS FOR A SUMMER NIGHT Announced At Ojai Performing Arts Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Joan Kemper's Ojai Performing Arts Theater for the song fest of the summer on Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m..

The of Douglas Ladnier and Laura Dekkers, accompanied by the musical wizardry of Andy Street, will serenade you with some of the most captivating songs ever penned in a spectacular benefit. “Songs for a Summer Night.” offers an unforgettable evening of timeless theatrical classics…glorious music from “Les Miz,” “Phantom,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” and more. It's an enchanted evening…you've got a lot of listening to do!

Plus, you'll get a sneak peek (and listen) to a number of gorgeous songs from OPAT's upcoming production of Sondheim's “Into the Woods,” sung by the remarkably powerful cast members.

Folks may remember Douglas Ladnier from his tuneful and “swoonful” turn as El Gallo in “The Fantasticks.” He's also an award-winning singer and songwriter, just nominated for a Daytime Emmy for writing “Shine” for “General Hospital.” Douglas also played 11 roles in the original Broadway production of “Jekyll & Hyde,” has starred in such shows as “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Dracula” and “Phantom of the Opera,' and performed in nightclubs in more than 65 countries around the world. The New York Times calls him, simply, “the best."

Laura Dekkers, a Nordhoff High grad, worked with some of the most respected directors on Broadway, Diane Paulus, Trevor Nunn, and Harold Prince, in such shows as “The Woman in White,” “Red Sox Nation,” and “Paradise Lost.” Other fave roles include “1776,” “Oklahoma.” and “Evita,” and in Ojai, “Grand Hotel” and “Man of La Mancha,” in the powerful role of Aldonza/Dulcinea.

Tickets

Tickets for this OPAT benefit are $40 for General Admission, $20 for students, and $125 for VIP tickets. The premium tickets include admission, parking, VIP seating, and entrance to the spectacular after-party, catered by the incomparable Mike Gaidano, who plans an experience, filled with fine wines, and delicious finger foods. In addition, they will hold the party on the stage, where the music and camaraderie will continue, and where you can mingle with the performers.

Go to ojaitheater.org for your ticket to the festivities.

