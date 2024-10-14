Pacific Conservatory Theatre Presents DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, PCPA brings the beloved Disney classic Beauty and the Beast to the Marian Theatre stage from November 7 through December 22, 2024.

Experience the enchanting tale of love, transformation, and the triumph of inner beauty in this heartwarming musical that has delighted audiences for years. Be our guest, Come and be swept away by the magic of Beauty and the Beast this holiday season.

About Beauty and the Beast

In Disney's enchanting “tale as old as time,” Belle, a young woman trapped in her provincial life, encounters a prince under a curse that has turned him into a terrifying beast. But the key to their freedoms might lie in each other. If the Beast can learn to love another and earn their love in return by the time the last petal falls on an enchanted rose, the curse on the Beast will be broken. Catch this beloved classic, featuring unforgettable musical numbers and magical moments.

Director Notes

Beauty and the Beast will be directed by PCPA Resident Artist, Erik Stein, who states, “When I was 24, I asked Jax (Erik's wife) to marry me. I was nervous to tell my mom that Jax said yes because I thought she would think we were too young. My dad was overjoyed; Jax was and is way out of my league. My mom was very kind, yet I would describe her reaction as thoughtful. The next day, my mom and I were driving, just the two of us in the car, and she said something that so perfectly put into words how I felt, and continue to feel, about Jax. She said my life would never be the same because there is now someone whose life is more important than my own. Whose needs are more important than my needs. Someone who I love more than I love myself.

I am so grateful to spend the holidays immersed in a story that's not just about what we do for love, but what love can do for us.”

Creative Team & Cast

The creative team includes Director Erik Stein, Music Director Paul Marszalkowski, Associate Music Director Jake Cannon, Choreographer Keenon Hooks, Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Costume Designer Caroline Rein, Lighting Designer Cody Soper, Sound Designer Tony Angelini, Puppet Designer Joe Gallina, Puppetry Director George Walker, Fight Director Marj Booher, and Stage Manager Jack D. Myles*.

The cast includes PCPA Alumni Edella Oroz Westerfield as Belle, Alexander Pimentel* as Beast, Cordell Cole* as Gaston, Andrew Philpot* as Lumiere, George Walker as Cogsworth, Kitty Balay* as Mrs. Potts/Storyteller, Keenon Hooks as LeFou, Molly Dobbs as Babette/Enchantress, Christen Celaya* as Wardrobe/Ensemble, Michael Cone as Maurice, young performers Caden Rennick and Leo Ventura as Chip, alongside the enchanted ensemble.

*Member, Actors' Equity Association

Special Event

Be Our Guest to The Enchanted Castle! An opening night special event and performance of Disney's Beauty and the Beast! Saturday, November 9th at 5:30pm following the performance of Beauty and the Beast. Individual tickets with premium seating are $125 for adults and $65 for children 5-12 years old. Tickets include Pre-Show Reception of hors d'oeuvres and special desserts and intermission hospitality including hot cocoa and delicious treats. All proceeds benefit #PCPASTRONG. To purchase tickets visit pcpa.org or contact the Box Office at (805)922-8313

Ticket Information

To purchase tickets for the show, please visit pcpa.org or call the Box Office at (805)922-8313. If you bring a group of 12 or more, you can save 25% to 30%! For more information, contact Kelly Stegall at (805)928-7731 ext. 4150. If you're interested in reviewing a show, please reach out to Yanelly Garcia at yanelly.garcia@pcpa.org.

