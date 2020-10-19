Opera Santa Barbara To Stream Stephen Schwartz's Only Opera SEANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON

A cunning plan and a burning desire for bonafide fame that only requires one little lie. What does the future hold?

Opera Santa Barbara will raise the "virtual" curtain once more for Opera Santa Barbara's 2009 World Premiere of Stephen Schwartz's Séance on a Wet Afternoon on Tuesday, October 27, at 5PM.

Registration for the stream is FREE and open to all. On October 27, registered viewers will receive an email with a link to access the webstream. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see Séance on a Wet Afternoon.

Opera Santa Barbara made operatic history when the company commissioned the first and only opera to date of award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz, known for his Broadway powerhouses Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin. Based on the novel by Mark McShane and the screenplay by Bryan Forbes, the opera played for three nights in September of 2009 at the recently renovated Granada Theatre.

"It is not common for a small regional opera company to have a world premiere of a full-length opera by a major composer in its history. Seance is emblematic of our company's fearlessness, spirit of adventure, and commitment to opera as a living, breathing art form. We are very proud of this achievement, and look forward to sharing this unique opportunity to experience it with the world," says Kostis Protopapas, Opera Santa Barbara Artistic and General Director.

A cunning plan and a burning desire for bonafide fame that only requires one little lie. What does the future hold? Schwartz's "maiden opera-house voyage yielded a work of admirable clarity and undeniable potency. [His] adaptation is tightly plotted and adroitly scored; the composer strives for - and largely achieves - a psychological thriller of visceral impact." (Opera News in its original review). This opera will have you on the edge of your seat as the music, simultaneously powerful and melodic, takes you deep into the world of medium Myra Foster sung by soprano Lauren Flanigan. Aided by her reluctant but devoted husband Bill, sung by Kim Josephson, the drama unfolds to a devastating and unpredictable end. Tony-Award winning designer Heidi Ettinger's marvel of a set almost steals the show from Stephen Schwartz's brilliant score and story.

More info and to register, please visit: https://www.operasb.org/events/event/seance-on-a-wet-afternoon-webstream/

Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You