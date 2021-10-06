Ojai Film Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

The Ojai Film Festival today announced the official festival selections and schedule for its 22nd annual event, which will be taking place in Ojai, California, from November 4-14, 2021.

This year, over 300 films were submitted to the festival. The selection team has chosen 74 features, shorts, documentaries and animated films from over 22 countries around the world, which will play both in the Ojai Art Center and virtually via the Eventive.org festival hosting platform.

NEW FESTIVAL CATEGORIES

For the first time ever, the festival has added a YouTube Award for Best Content Creator. The category this year is focused on YouTube travel channels.

The festival has also created a new mini-festival within the umbrella of the full festival event that reflects the Festival's theme "Enriching the Human Spirit through Film." This focus will explore the breadth and scope of "diversity" and the "intersectionality" of social activities addressing contemporary problems.

Steve Grumette, Artistic Director of the Ojai Film Festival, commented: "Every year for the past decade, we've noticed that the overall quality of the films submitted to the festival has been continually increasing, and even with COVID still raging around the world, I believe that this year's crop of submissions is the best yet!"

FESTIVAL - KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Nov 5th to Nov 14th

Screening 78 Films in person at the Ojai Art Center and virtually via ojaifilmfestival.org from the comfort of your home.

November 4th Opening NIght

Opening night will feature a Free Screening of the animated movie "Up!" at Ojai's Libbey Bowl featuring the voice of recently deceased Ed Asner, a former Ojai Film Festival Distinguished Artist award winner.

Friday, Nov 5th

Opening Night Reception at the Ojai Art Center and presentation of the inaugural YouTube Creator Award

Saturday Nov 6th

4 pm Diversity Program

Sunday Nov 7th

10 am Awards Brunch

4pm - Screenplay Live Read

The winning screenplay will be performed by professional actors and director in a live Zoom table read, allowing our festival audience to experience and honor the as-yet-unproduced screenplay

7pm - Q&A with Ivor Davis

Legendary journalist Ivor Davis who has enjoyed a front row seat for some of America's most iconic moments such as seeing Elvis meet the Beatles, being on the bus when Ronald Reagan found out he was President and seeing Robert Kennedy get shot.

Ivor will be doing a Q&A with Ventura County director and filmmaker John Zilles to discuss the documentary made about his life "I Was There."

Monday Nov 8th

10am-7pm - Gold Coast Films to celebrate Southern California films and filmmakers

Festival President Jon Lambert commented "This internationally recognized independent film festival presents opinions and perspectives from all over the world. Viewers will laugh, cry, smolder and chuckle as they are presented with globally influenced commentary on today's problems and concerns."

The festival will continue to add additional in-person seminars and events that are being planned for the final weekend of the Festival, on Nov 12, 13, and 14.

To purchase tickets please visit https://ojaifilmfestival.com/2021-tickets/ and www.ojaifilmfestival.com.