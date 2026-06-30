Mimi Rogers to Star in in DOUBT: A PARABLE at Ensemble Theatre Company
Performances will run April 7 – 25, 2027.
Mimi Rogers will star as Sister Aloysius Beauvier in John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award–winning drama Doubt: A Parable, directed by Beejan Land playing April 7 – 25, 2027 as part of Ensemble Theatre Company's upcoming season, California: Here and Now, replacing the previously announced The Maltese Falcon.
Rogers takes on one of the Modern American Theatre’s most formidable roles - a Bronx school principal whose certainty about a beloved priest sets off a confrontation that has gripped audiences for two decades. Doubt: A Parable premiered on Broadway in 2004, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, and was later adapted into the acclaimed 2008 film starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.
Though set in a Bronx parish in 1964, Doubt arrives in California carrying particular weight. The play premiered as the clergy abuse crisis was breaking open nationally — a reckoning California has lived through more publicly than perhaps any other state, from the Los Angeles Archdiocese’s historic settlement to the cases that touched dioceses across the Central Coast. Shanley’s parable about belief, authority, and the cost of certainty is a play that asks the questions California audiences are still asking.
ABOUT Mimi Rogers
After playing formidable attorney ‘Honey “Money” Chandler’ for seven seasons on Amazon’s hit series “Bosch,” Mimi Rogers continues the role on “Bosch Legacy,” currently streaming, and in the spinoff series “Ballard” opposite Maggie Q. Mimi next appears in Georgia Bernstein's thriller Night Nurse (Sundance 2026), as well as opposite Thomas Sadowski and Betsy Brandt in Annika Marks’ feature Adult Children, winner of Best Ensemble at the 2025 Bentonville Film Festival, and in the Roy Lee-produced thriller Entity Within opposite Heather Graham.
Mimi’s films also include Someone To Watch Over Me, Door In The Floor opposite Jeff Bridges, Lost In Space, cult classic The Rapture opposite David Duchovny, Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, Balls To The Wall, directed by Penelope Spheeris, Lucky opposite Colin Hanks and Ann-Margret, and For A Good Time Call (Sundance 2012), Mall opposite Vincent D’Onofrio, Hope Springs with Tommy Lee Jones, Meryl Streep, and Steve Carell, The Best Man directed by Jeremy Garelick, and iCAPTIVE with David Oyelowo, Kate Mara and Michael Kenneth Williams, to name a few. Notable television includes a memorable turn on “Mad Men,” a multi-season arc on “Two And A Half Men” playing Ashton Kutcher’s “brilliant and beautiful” mother, appearances opposite Tom Selleck on “Blue Bloods” and Bruce Campbell on “Ash Vs. Evil Dead.”. With previous series including ABC’s “The Geena Davis Show” and the FOX/Will Gluck comedy “The Loop.”
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