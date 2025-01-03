MEAN GIRLS Stops At The Granada Theatre In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild will present MEAN GIRLSâ€”the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit 2004 Paramount Pictures film. This production is part of the 24â€“25 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series and will take the Granada Theatre stage Jan. 8â€“9, 2025.

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

MEAN GIRLS opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at theÂ August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at theÂ National TheatreÂ in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naÃ¯ve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Please note: BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org and The Granada Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24â€“25 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Tickets to MEAN GIRLS are available at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, GranadaSB.org or by calling 805-899-2222. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Comments