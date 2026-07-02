LES MISÉRABLES, MEAN GIRLS and More Set for PCPA 63 Season
The Santa Maria company's lineup also includes The Wizard of Oz, Murder on the Orient Express and more.
PCPA has revealed its Season 63, featuring a mix of Shakespeare, family favorites, contemporary drama, and large-scale musicals, including La Comedia of Errors, The Wizard of Oz, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 72 Miles to Go, Les Misérables, Mean Girls, and Murder on the Orient Express.
La Comedia of Errors
Adaptation by Bill Rauch and Lydia García of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors
Based on the Spanish translation La Comedia de los Enredos by Alfredo Michel Modenessi and Christina Anderson's Play On! Shakespeare translation
SEP 10 – 27, 2026 Severson Theatre
The Bard's gone bilingual! Shakespeare's most famous farce gets a high-energy English/Spanish twist, filled with music, slapstick, and telenovela-worthy mistaken identities! You'll be riéndose a carcajadas at this zany comedy for all ages.
The Wizard of OZ
By L. Frank Baum, Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg Background Music by Herbert Stothart, Adapted by John Kane
NOV 5 – DEC 20, 2026 Marian Theatre
Follow the yellow brick road to an unforgettable night of theatre. In collaboration with Two Ring Circus, this beloved classic and its heart-soaring score and cherished characters are brought to new heights with aerial stunts and acrobatics. Take the whole family along for a journey over the rainbow this holiday season.
A Midsummer Night's Dream
FEB 11 – 28, 2027 Marian Theatre
“Lord, what fools these mortals be!” Step into a magical Shakespeare romantic comedy where dreams and reality blur for four lovers who flee into a Faire filled forest where spells misfire, hearts jumble, and nothing is quite what it seems.
72 Miles To Go
FEB 25 – MAR 14, 2027 Severson Theatre
Hilary Bettis's acclaimed family drama spans a decade and 72 miles: the distance between Tucson, Arizona and Nogales, Mexico. When home is split in two, and belonging is uncertain, what holds us together?
Les Misérables
Based on a novel by Victor Hugo, Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and Original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel
APR 22 – MAY 9, 2027 Marian Theatre
JUN 10 – JUL 3, 2027 Solvang Festival Theater
Set against the sweeping backdrop of the French Revolution and featuring one of the most iconic scores in musical theatre, Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean's quest for redemption in a world filled with injustice, love, and sacrifice. Hear the people sing and feel the power of a story that has moved the world for generations.
Mean Girls
Book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin
JUL 14 - AUG 8, 2027 Solvang Festival Theater
New girl Cady Heron is thrown from her homeschooled existence straight into the wild and vicious world of suburban high school. With the help of outsiders Janis and Damian, she sets out to take down reigning “Queen Bee” Regina George and her flawless clique, The Plastics. But playing their game comes at a cost. Packed with sharp humor and a high-energy score, this smash-hit musical adaptation of the iconic film is as ruthless as it is hilarious… and totally “fetch.”
Murder on the Orient Express
By Agatha Christie
Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig
JUL 29 – AUG 7, 2027 Marian Theatre
AUG 13 - 29, 2027 Solvang Festival Theater
The thrilling twists of Agatha Christie's novel are brought to the stage with glamour, intrigue, and suspense. A journey aboard the opulent Orient Express turns deadly; every passenger is a suspect, and time is running out for legendary detective Hercule Poirot to unmask a killer.
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A Year With Frog And Toad
Clark Center For The Performing Arts (11/19-11/21)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Christopher Cohan Center (5/18-5/19)
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Circus Vargas Presents 'Masquerade!' at Earl Warren Showgrounds
Madonna Inn (6/26-7/20)
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Murder For Two
Rubicon Theatre Company (5/12-5/30)
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Finding Nemo
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (7/10-7/19)
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The Lehman Trilogy
Rubicon Theatre Company (3/24-4/11)
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Freestone Peaches
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (7/10-7/10)
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Forbidden Kiss LIVE - RAW Boheme
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (7/17-7/17)
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Alice in Wonderland by International Ballet Stars in Santa Barbara, CA!
The Granada Theatre (4/22-4/22)
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Jaws of Brooklyn - with Opening Act '945'
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (7/16-7/16)