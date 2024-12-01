Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards
HIT LIST: THE IMPROVISED HOLIDAY MUSICAL SPECTACULAR Is Coming To Westside Comedy Theater

The performance will be held Sunday, December 22nd, 2024 at 7:00pm.

By: Dec. 01, 2024
HIT LIST: THE IMPROVISED HOLIDAY MUSICAL SPECTACULAR Is Coming To Westside Comedy Theater Image
Hit List will perform a special Improvised Holiday Musical Spectacular at Westside Comedy Theater on Sunday, December 22nd at 7:00pm.

Hist List is a musical. The twist? It's fully improvised. The other twist? YOU set challenges for the performers to complete during the show. And, Hark! This December Hit List's cast of angel-voiced improvisers is giving you a one-night-only glorious Holiday musical you won't forget!

The cast features Oliver Berger (The Friends Parody Musical, Adventures of Em, The Second City, ComedySportz, iO); Alec Brown (Story Pirates Podcast, Challah at Ya Goy); Jessica Fishenfeld (America's Got Talent, Jazz @ Lincoln Center, Sony Pictures TV, off-B'way: Das Barbecü); Tess McCarthy (Mission Improvable, Comedysportz, Pitch Please).

Music direction by pianist Branson P. NeJame (Nickelodeon, Prime Video, off-B'way: Turbulence: A Race Around Space, Pockets)

Hit List: The Improvised Holiday Musical Spectacular will play Sunday, December 22nd, 2024 at 7:00pm at Westside Comedy Theater (1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401). Tickets are $12 and must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door and no stand-by lines.




