Ensemble Theatre Company Casts Two Local Students in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Ensemble Theatre Company is introducting talented Santa Barbara students, Nicola Bailey and Grace Wilson, joining the cast of What the Constitution Means to Me. This limited summer production at The New Vic, directed by Matt Hawkins, promises a compelling experience. Penned by the acclaimed Heidi Schreck, this Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize-finalist play offers a poignant insight into Schreck’s teenage constitutional debate experiences.

Diving into the impact of the U.S. Constitution on our lives, this production offers a blend of personal introspection and historical context, providing a thought-provoking reflection of America. A partnership with the University of Notre Dame, the play stars Stacy Stoltz as Heidi and Paul Fagen as Legionnaire, with Nicola Bailey and Grace Wilson captivating audiences as the Student Debater.

At the conclusion of the play the Student Debater challenges Heidi's beliefs, bringing forth fresh perspectives and societal commentary on the Constitution. Join us for a stimulating exploration of the foundation and future of democracy, sparking meaningful conversations within our theater and community.

To ensure access to everyone in our community, especially younger audiences, ETC is pricing every seat for the run of What the Constitution Means to Me at $30, and anyone under 18 can get a free ticket. This special pricing is made possible thanks to the generosity of our Producers, Susan Lichtenstein and John Rokacz, and Supporting Producer, Paula Bruice.

Don't miss the limited run of What the Constitution Means to Me at The New Vic from August 15 – 18, 2024, with showtimes including evening and matinee performances. Secure your tickets through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400 or online at etcsb.org . Join us for a theatrical journey that will leave you pondering the essence of democracy and its significance in today’s world. What the Constitution Means to Me

What the Constitution Means to Me - Showtimes

Thursday, August 15, 7:30 pm

Friday, August 16, 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 17, 2:00 pm

Saturday, August 17, 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 18, 2:00 pm

Single tickets for both shows are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.





