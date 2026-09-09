CLUE to Open at The Theatre Group at SBCC's Garvin Theatre

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The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the next show in the 26-27 season, CLUE, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, October 7-24, 2026 at the Garvin Theatre.

It's a dark and stormy night and a group of strangers (emphasis on the strange) have been invited to a mysterious dinner party. Each of the guests has a secret, the butler has all the weapons, and the host is, well dead. So whodunit? You've played the board game, you've seen the cult classic film, now watch the action unfold live as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before he finds them. Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you laughing and guessing until the final curtain.

Directed by Amy Love, Clue will feature: Leesa Beck, Ian Ferguson, Emma Frickert, Tyler Gilbert, Tony J. Greco, Will Muse, Nicholis Sheley, CJ Smith, Leslie Ann Story, Tiffany Story, Raymond Wallenthin and Kamile Zaunius.

Performances will be October 7-24, 2026 in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr.

Performance times are Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm, Previews on October 7 & 8 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, October 11, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

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