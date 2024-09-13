A.I.M Comes to the Carpenter Center in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Contemporary dance company A.I.M by Kyle Abraham makes their fourth appearance at the Carpenter Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach on Saturday, October 12 at 8 p.m.

The evening of new and favorite repertoire includes the world premiere of 6 Lost Labors, a Carpenter Center-commissioned work by Paul Singh exploring the labors of humanity, including family, friends, work, war, the planet, and the self. The evening of dance also includes work by two Princess Grace Award winners—Keerati Jinakunwiphat'sSomeday Soon, exploring the delicate dance between celebration and transition, and Rena Butler’s Shell of a Shell of the Shell. Two solo works choreographed by MacArthur Fellowship-winner Kyle Abraham complete the evening, including the stunning Show Pony and Grey, the latter set to the music of Etta James. A Q&A with members of the company follows the performance.

“We’re so pleased to support A.I.M’s artistic innovation and to reaffirm the Carpenter Center’s contributions to the Southern California dance community through our commission of 6 Lost Labors,” says the Carpenter Center’s Executive Director Megan Kline Crockett. “I can’t wait for our audience to experience the deeply moving beauty and bold artistry these stellar dancers bring to our stage.” This evening of dance is A.I.M by Kyle Abraham’s only scheduled West Coast appearance this fall and a rare opportunity to experience a world premiere performed by one of the most celebrated contemporary dance companies.

About A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Founded in 2006 by choreographer Kyle Abraham, the mission of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham is to create a body of dance-based work that is galvanized by Black culture and history. The work, informed by and made in conjunction with artists across a range of disciplines, entwines a sensual and provocative vocabulary with a strong emphasis on music, text, video, and visual art. While grounded in choreographer Kyle Abraham’s artistic vision, A.I.M draws inspiration from a multitude of sources and movement styles.

