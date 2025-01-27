13 THE MUSICAL JR. Comes to The Performing Arts Education Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lindero Canyon Middle School will present 13: The Musical Jr. This high-energy production will transport audiences into the world of Evan Goldman, a 12-year-old navigating the ups and downs of adolescence as he prepares for his Bar Mitzvah while dealing with a cross-country move, new friendships, and the challenges of fitting in. 13: The Musical Jr. resonates deeply as it’s performed by a cast the same age as the characters, grappling with the same universal lessons of friendship, belonging, and the delicate balance between embracing maturity and holding onto childhood. This authentic connection infuses the production with a raw, relatable energy that elevates the story for both the performers and the audience.

Director Jessica Lynn Wallace, Assistant Director Jesse Fulton, and Music Director Karis Brizendine bring a special sense of nostalgia and dedication to Lindero Canyon Middle School’s production of 13: The Musical Jr. Almost 11 years ago to the date, Wallace and Fulton performed the very same musical on the very same stage portraying Charlotte and Eddie respectively as 8th graders at LCMS.

FLASHBACK: Jessica Lynn Wallace, Jesse Fulton, and classmates in 13 The Musical in 2014

Now, alongside fellow Lindero alumni Karis Brizendine, the three of them return to guide the next generation through the same hilarious and heartfelt story. Under the leadership of Jessica Lynn Wallace, this trio of talented creatives combines their deep connection to the school and passion for the arts to inspire the young cast, creating a full-circle moment of community, mentorship, and musical excellence.

“It means so much to be able to return to Lindero and create a space where these kids are able to discover their passion and try new things just like the program sparked my love of theater and changed the direction of my life in 2011. Plus the cheerleaders in ‘Opportunity’ are wearing the same costumes I wore and that makes it all full circle,” director Jessica Lynn Wallace reflects on her experience.

Featuring over 70 of Lindero Canyon’s brightest young performers, the show combines catchy songs, clever humor, and touching moments that will have audiences laughing, singing, and maybe even wiping away a tear. From Evan’s desperate attempts to become “cool” to the hilarious and heartfelt misadventures of his friends, this show is a snapshot of middle school life in all its awkward glory. Following the success of last year, the tech students at LCMS also run the entire show with mentorship from the PAEC staff, from costumes and makeup to lights and sets, our students are involved in every nook and cranny of this show.

“Evan and all the other kids at Dan Quail Middle School are a representation of all the struggles you go through as a teenager,” Josh Tanenbaum who portrays Evan shared. “I think 13 The Musical will really help people understand and accept the emotions, anxieties and excitement that we are feeling. Having just been Bar Mitzvah’d and heading to high school next year, this musical really means a lot to me personally.”

With toe-tapping numbers like “13” “Bad Bad News,” and “Brand New You,” audiences will be swept away by the energy of the cast and the spirit of the show. This musical promises to be a must-see event that leaves everyone smiling and singing all the way home.

