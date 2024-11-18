Wreckless Strangers to Perform at Sweetwater Music Hall This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wreckless Strangers will celebrate the release of their EP, Blue Sky Fantasy, with a special performance at Sweetwater Music Hall on Thursday, November 21. Fans are invited to celebrate with the band at their release party. Produced by four-time GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Way (Macy Gray, P!nk, Foo Fighters), Blue Sky Fantasy showcases the band's signature "Bay Area Gumbo" sound, blending contemporary blues, Americana, funk, and rock 'n' roll.

The evening will feature a stellar lineup of special guests, including multi-instrumentalist Vicki Randle, acclaimed guitarist Tal Morris, and the "Blue Sky Brass" horn section, comprised of trombonist Mike Rinta, saxophonist Johnny Bones, and trumpeter Ryan Scott. Kicking off the night will be an opening set by the Beau Beau Band. Attendees can also look forward to unique -themed cocktails, sweet treats, and free commemorative posters!

Wreckless Strangers-Amber Morris (vocals), David Noble (lead guitar/vocals), Joshua Zucker (bass), Austin de Lone (keys/vocals), Mick Hellman (drums/vocals), and Rob Anderson (guitar)-have established themselves as torchbearers of San Francisco's rich musical tradition. Their innovative sound draws inspiration from legends like Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs, and Tower of Power, and their collective resume includes collaborations with Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Peter Rowan, and more. Tickets are available now. Doors open at 7:00 PM, with music starting at 8:00 PM.

