Winter Lineup Unveiled for JOE HENDERSON LAB at SFJAZZ
The 100-seat venue will feature Christian Sands, David Murray, Jenny Scheinman, and other artists in general admission performances.
SFJAZZ has revealed its winter lineup of performances in the intimate Joe Henderson Lab at the SFJAZZ Center, with three months of music spanning jazz, soul, global sounds, contemporary grooves and more from December 2026 through February 2027.
These general admission performances use an all-new Pay-What-You-Wish ticketing model, allowing audiences to choose the price that works best for them. By selecting a higher ticket tier, patrons directly support SFJAZZ's nonprofit mission to honor jazz through creation, presentation, and education. Tickets for all performances are on sale beginning Saturday, October 24 at 12 PM PT at www.sfjazz.org.
Located on the ground floor of the SFJAZZ Center, the 100-seat Joe Henderson Lab offers audiences an exceptionally intimate setting to experience live music, with world-class acoustics and close proximity to the artists.
DECEMBER 2026
The winter lineup begins December 3 with the electro-acoustic duo Lau Noah & Adam Neely, followed by two nights with drummer, producer and rapper Kassa Overall (December 4–5). Saxophonist Aaron Shaw presents And So It Is (December 6), and pianist Christian Sands brings a pair of special holiday concerts to the Lab (December 11–12).
The month continues with DTF: Deitch, Teitel, Fribush and their organ trio grooves (December 15–16); trumpeter and SFJAZZ High School All-Star alumnus Skylar Tang and her quartet (December 18); and two nights with legendary saxophonist David Murray and his quartet (December 19–20). Combo Tezeta closes out the Lab's December programming with Cumbia Christmas (December 22).
JANUARY 2027
January opens with violinist and composer Jenny Scheinman and her quintet performing One Hundred Years Today (January 7–8), followed by drummer Kendrick Scott leading an all-star quintet featuring Walter Smith III, Gerald Clayton, Joe Sanders and Marquis Hill as part of the SFJAZZ Collective Spotlight Series (January 9–10).
The Arun Ramamurthy Trio performs January 14, followed by three nights with the celebrated Goldings, Bernstein, Stewart Organ Trio, featuring Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein and Bill Stewart (January 15–17).
SFJAZZ's Hotplate series continues January 22 with MeloDious celebrating the music of Esperanza Spalding, followed by Canadian jazz vocalist Caity Gyorgy (January 23–24). Bay Area vocalist Masha Campagne performs January 29, with the hypnotic sounds of Orchestra Gold rounding out the month on January 30.
FEBRUARY 2027
February begins with vocalist Christie Dashiell presenting Songs in the Key of Soul as part of the SFJAZZ Hotplate series (February 4–5), followed by the cosmic jazz of Telemakus (February 6) and Ember Trio, featuring Noah Garabedian, Vinnie Sperrazza and Caleb Wheeler (February 7).
February will also include SFJAZZ's annual Noise Pop co-present concerts, which will be announced soon.
COMPLETE SCHEDULE
DECEMBER 2026
December 3 — Lau Noah & Adam Neely: Electro-Acoustic Duo
December 4–5 — Kassa Overall
December 6 — Aaron Shaw: And So It Is
December 11–12 — Christian Sands Trio: Holiday Concert
December 15–16 — DTF: Deitch, Teitel, Fribush: Organ Trio Grooves
December 18 — Skylar Tang Quartet
December 19–20 — David Murray Quartet
December 22 — Combo Tezeta: Cumbia Christmas
JANUARY 2027
January 7–8 — Jenny Scheinman Quintet: One Hundred Years Today
January 9–10 — Kendrick Scott Quintet featuring Walter Smith III, Gerald Clayton, Joe Sanders & Marquis Hill: SFJAZZ Collective Spotlight Series
January 14 — Arun Ramamurthy Trio
January 15–17 — Goldings, Bernstein, Stewart Organ Trio: All-Star Organ Trio
January 22 — MeloDious: Music of Esperanza Spalding — SFJAZZ Hotplate
January 23–24 — Caity Gyorgy
January 29 — Masha Campagne
January 30 — Orchestra Gold
FEBRUARY 2027
February 4–5 — Christie Dashiell: Songs in the Key of Soul — SFJAZZ Hotplate
February 6 — Telemakus: Cosmic Jazz
February 7 — Ember Trio featuring Noah Garabedian, Vinnie Sperrazza & Caleb Wheeler
February 12–13 — Tracy Cruz
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