Well-Strung Returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with THE MOVIE SHOW

Well-Strung-the all-male string quartet-returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with The Movie Show, an all-new show featuring the group's unique pop-classical spin on some of the biggest songs from the silver screen, on Friday, September 13 (8 p.m.), Saturday, September 14 (8 p.m.), and Sunday, September 15 (5 p.m.). Tickets for Well-Strung range in price from $50-$90 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



A New York City string quartet with a modern twist, Well-Strung derives their unique blend of vocals and strings by fusing classical music with the pop music of today. Edmund Bagnell (1st violin), Chris Marchant (2nd violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello), and Trevor Wadleigh (viola) have performed at the Vatican and for President Obama. Their video "Chelsea's Mom" went viral and led to a special performance for the 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. They have performed with some of the biggest names in musical theater, including Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Norm Lewis, and Audra McDonald, and have received critical acclaim for performances at NYC's prestigious Feinstein's/54 Below, House of Blues in New Orleans, and the Leicester Square Theater in London.



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.



There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.



For additional information on Well-Strung, visit: www.well-strung.com.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You