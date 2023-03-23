WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? West Coast Premiere to be Presented at Marin Theatre Company in May

Closing out the 2022/23 season, Marin Theatre Company will present the West Coast premiere of Brian Quijada's Where Did We Sit on the Bus?. Directed by Matt Dickson and featuring the dynamic Mexican-American actor, singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and intersectional feminist Satya Chávez as 'Bee Quijada,' Where Did We Sit on the Bus? is a high-octane tour-de-force theatrical experience that examines what it means to be Latiné in America. Where Did We Sit on the Bus? features additional compositions by Satya Chávez.



During a third-grade lesson on the Civil Rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latina child raises her hand to ask, "Where did we sit on the bus?" Her teacher can't answer the question. Infused with Latin rhythms, hip-hop, and live-looping, this solo exploration follows that kid into adulthood, as she navigates growing up in an immigrant family, her identity as a first-generation American, and what the world might look like for her children.



Where Did We Sit on the Bus? will perform at Marin Theatre Company (397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley) May 4-28, 2023. Press Night for Where Did We Sit on the Bus? will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Single tickets ($25-$65) can be purchased online at marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



"I have been a fan of Marin Theatre Company since seeing American Dreams during the pandemic," said Quijada. "I am so excited to be a part of such a sensational season and trailblazing company."



"Many theatre institutions are exiting the pandemic with renewed statements to address systems of oppression, including ethnicity, gender, and class to name a few," adds Dickson. "The question we posed for Marin Theatre Company-will you dedicate the necessary resources to ensure this show reaches its maximum potential? I can confidently say the folks at MTC stepped up, and y'all are about to be hit with a tour-de-force theatrical experience that features live-looping, Latin beats, hip-hop and transcendent vocals. MTC ensured that this production found a home in Mill Valley."



"If you have a craving for theatre, live music, and culture making magic together, Where Did We Sit on the Bus? will satiate it," said Chávez. "It's the reminder we all deserve that we can do anything we put our minds to."



The creative team for Where Did We Sit on the Bus? includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Designer), Alice Ruiz (Costume Designer), Pablo Santiago (Lighting Designer), Lane Elms (Sound Designer), Daria Perkova (Assistant Costume Designer) Liam Rudisill (Props Lead), Camille Rassweiler (Assistant Sound Designer), Nick Carvalho (Stage Manager), and Jo Davita Ortiz (Assistant Stage Manager).



For more information, visit marintheatre.org.

ABOUT MARIN THEATRE COMPANY

Marin Theatre Company is the Bay Area's premier mid-sized theatre and the leading professional theatre in the North Bay, producing new American plays. MTC is committed to the development and production of new plays, with a comprehensive New Play Program that includes productions of world premieres, readings, and workshops by the nation's diverse emerging and established playwrights. MTC's numerous education programs serve more than 4,500 students from over 40 Bay Area schools each year. MTC envisions theatre as a vital space for sharing diverse stories to build a more just and equitable world. MTC is dedicated to inspiring conversation, learning and action to build more inclusive communities. We do this by providing a sustainable home for developing the work of diverse American Playwrights and producing innovative theatrical experiences. MTC was founded in 1966 and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit marintheatre.org.