WE BOUGHT A GUN! Will Debut From The San Francisco Neo-Futurists

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The San Francisco Neo-Futurists have announced their new full-length show WE BOUGHT A GUN! Set in the Bay Area in 2026, WE BOUGHT A GUN! weaves historical, cultural, and personal threads through its central narrative: a couple deciding to buy a gun together for the first time. Intimate and occasionally intense (but never macabre), this show brings the audience beyond the fourth wall and into the dialogue, inviting a communal exploration of compassion, compromise, pain, and purpose in a country born from violence. What must die in order to birth a new world, who decides, and how do we protect each other in the constant struggle for freedom?

Named one of “22 San Francisco things everyone must do” by the SF Chronicle for their flagship show The Infinite Wrench, the SF Neo-Futurists have been performing an ever-changing roster of 30 original plays in 60 minutes every Friday and Saturday for twelve years, premiering over 4,000 short plays since their founding in 2013. A departure from The Infinite Wrench format of 30 plays in 60 minutes, this “Beyond-the-Wrench” production is a full play that adheres to the theatrical tenants of Neo-Futurism: we are who we are, we are where we are, we are doing what we're doing, the time is now.

WE BOUGHT A GUN! is written and performed by jeb and Willie Caldwell. jeb is Co-Artistic Director of The SF Neo-Futurists and produced the company's 2025 “Beyond-the-Wrench” production HOLE. Willie Caldwell is a founding member of the company, former Co-Artistic Director, current Advisory Board Member, and has pioneered the creation of longform Neo-Futurists work as director of Those Days Are Impossible to Remember (2015), producer of The Program (2021), and writer/performer for HOLE (2025). The show is directed by SFNF Alum and prolific multi-hyphenate artist Dylan Waite.

Performances are November 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 22 at The San Francisco Neo-Futurist's home theater, Community Arts Stabilization Trust's 447 Minna St in SoMa.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 18 Hrs 24 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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