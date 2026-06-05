WHAT JUST HAPPENED? to Extend Run at The Marsh Berkeley

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Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley and innovative, internationally celebrated performer Nina Wise have added performances of her hilarious, up-to-the-minute, and critically acclaimed improvisational series titled What Just Happened?, now playing June 14-27. 4

Wise's performances jostle, shake, and stir the zeitgeist with poignancy and humor. What Just Happened? is Wise's recap of her previous 24 hours, filtered through her captivating humor and improv prowess. As developer of Motion Theater, Wise's signature style of movement-infused storytelling emphasizes the use of the human body as a narrative instrument, forgoing most technology used in traditional theater for an electrifyingly somatic performance. What Just Happened? will play 2:00pm Sunday, June 14 and 5:00pm Saturday, June 27, 2026 at The Marsh Berkeley (2120 Allston Way, Berkeley).

For tickets ($25-$35 general admission sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.

“The Marsh audiences couldn't get enough of What Just Happened?, a fantastic and unique look at daily occurrences and the news of the world through the alchemy of this brilliant performer,” says The Marsh Founder and Artistic/Executive Director Stephanie Weisman. “Nina Wise's performances are visceral, electrifying, and entertaining, and have been selling out fast – we urge those interested in seeing her to get their tickets now.

Originally performed at The Marsh San Francisco in 2009 and The Marsh Berkeley in 2010, East Bay Express noted “solo performance might be the perfect medium for Wise. She's a commanding writer.” Adored by audiences and critics alike, What Just Happened? has played for audiences throughout the United States. The Village Voice highlighted “Wise possesses a supple physique, prodigious energy, and nerve with which to render the shapes and souls of things. Lovingkindness abounds in her work. She makes art as fresh as the day's headlines,” while the Ashland Tribune wrote “you leave a Nina Wise performance uplifted, as if you've seen something fresh, moving and above all, deeply human.”

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVES

Nina Wise (Performer) is a Bay Area-based performer, educator, musician, and writer. She developed Motion Theater in 1990, a style of improvisational performance emphasizing the use of the body as a tool in storytelling. She also creates large scale scripted and immersive works, including her immersive theater piece The Kepler Story. Created in collaboration with California Academy of Sciences Morrison Planetarium, The Kepler Story is the first theater piece ever created about an astronomer for domes. The production played to sold-out crowds at Morrison Planetarium in San Francisco and the Fiske Planetarium at University of Colorado Boulder and is currently in development for a world tour. Wise has performed at San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, The Magic Theatre, and Theatre for the New City, among others. She has received seven Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards, received multiple fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, and four fellowships from the Marin Arts Council. Her stories and articles have appeared widely; her book, A Big New Free Happy Unusual Life, was published by Broadway Books. Outside the theater, Wise is an educator and spiritual advisor at Spirit Rock Meditation Center.

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