Virtual Pathways Dance Festival 2020 to Feature Works by Doug Varone & Dancers, Helen Pickett and More
The festival will take place September 10th-13th, 2020.
Virtual Pathways Dance Festival 2020 (VPDF) is a virtual dance festival featuring cutting-edge archived dances, including works by Doug Varone & Dancers, Helen Pickett, Yu Dance Theatre, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. VPDF 2020 is produced by Alyssandra Katherine Dance (AKD), Co-Presented by ODC Theater online.
The roster features works spanning genres, highlighting the breadth and diversity of dance styles in a new digital format. AKD's mission is to bring visibility to dance companies nationally, giving chosen companies an opportunity to showcase work to new audiences and widen their reach at no cost. We seek to use this festival as a platform to provide financial support to contributing artists and support innovative works through ticket sales. There will be 4 evenings, each with a theme: Identity, Healing, Home/Sanctuary, and Time/Scope.
Virtual Pathways Dance Festival is produced by 3 formidable female choreographers Marika Brussel, Carly Lave, and Alyssandra Wu. Brussel is a ballet choreographer who reshapes contemporary narratives, bringing ballet into the 21st Century. Lave is a contemporary choreographer whose work seeks to question the self through visceral immersive performance. Wu is a freelance choreographer whose work explores issues dealing with East Asian identity and mental illness.
DETAILS:
Alyssandra Katherine Dance and ODC Theater co-presents VIRTUAL PATHWAYS DANCE FESTIVAL.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH 6PM PST / 9PM EST
(HOME / SANCTUARY)
Dancing Wheels Company Marika Brussel
Andrew Harper Bellwether Dance Project Black Iris Project
Carly Lave
Complexions Contemporary Ballet Jenise Akilah Anthony
Ka·nei·see | Collective Madeline Jazz Harvey Clare Schweitzer
Doug Varone & Dancers
Alyssandra Katherine Dance Anandha Ray
Brad Beakes & Thryn Saxon Putty Dance Project
Producers: Alyssandra Katherine Wu, Marika Brussel, and Carly Lave Video Editor: Clare Schweitzer
WHEN:
September 10th-13th, 2020
Thursday - Saturday Thurs. - Sat. at 6pm PST / 9pm EST. Sun. 3pm PST / 4pm EST
WHERE:
ODC Theater (online only) 3153 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
TICKETS:
$15 - $1000
To purchase tickets call 415-863-9834. Or online visit odc.dance/virtualpathways
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
alyssandrakatherine.com/virtualpathways