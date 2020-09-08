Virtual Pathways Dance Festival 2020 to Feature Works by Doug Varone & Dancers, Helen Pickett and More

The festival will take place September 10th-13th, 2020.

Virtual Pathways Dance Festival 2020 (VPDF) is a virtual dance festival featuring cutting-edge archived dances, including works by Doug Varone & Dancers, Helen Pickett, Yu Dance Theatre, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. VPDF 2020 is produced by Alyssandra Katherine Dance (AKD), Co-Presented by ODC Theater online.

The roster features works spanning genres, highlighting the breadth and diversity of dance styles in a new digital format. AKD's mission is to bring visibility to dance companies nationally, giving chosen companies an opportunity to showcase work to new audiences and widen their reach at no cost. We seek to use this festival as a platform to provide financial support to contributing artists and support innovative works through ticket sales. There will be 4 evenings, each with a theme: Identity, Healing, Home/Sanctuary, and Time/Scope.

Virtual Pathways Dance Festival is produced by 3 formidable female choreographers Marika Brussel, Carly Lave, and Alyssandra Wu. Brussel is a ballet choreographer who reshapes contemporary narratives, bringing ballet into the 21st Century. Lave is a contemporary choreographer whose work seeks to question the self through visceral immersive performance. Wu is a freelance choreographer whose work explores issues dealing with East Asian identity and mental illness.

DETAILS:

Alyssandra Katherine Dance and ODC Theater co-presents VIRTUAL PATHWAYS DANCE FESTIVAL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH 6PM PST / 9PM EST

(HOME / SANCTUARY)

Helen Pickett

Dancing Wheels Company Marika Brussel

Andrew Harper Bellwether Dance Project Black Iris Project

Carly Lave

Complexions Contemporary Ballet Jenise Akilah Anthony

Ka·nei·see | Collective Madeline Jazz Harvey Clare Schweitzer

Doug Varone & Dancers

Alyssandra Katherine Dance Anandha Ray

Brad Beakes & Thryn Saxon Putty Dance Project

Producers: Alyssandra Katherine Wu, Marika Brussel, and Carly Lave Video Editor: Clare Schweitzer

WHEN:

September 10th-13th, 2020

Thursday - Saturday Thurs. - Sat. at 6pm PST / 9pm EST. Sun. 3pm PST / 4pm EST

WHERE:

ODC Theater (online only) 3153 17th Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

TICKETS:

$15 - $1000

To purchase tickets call 415-863-9834. Or online visit odc.dance/virtualpathways

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

odc.dance/virtualpathways

alyssandrakatherine.com/virtualpathways

