New Ballet Announces THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER And More for 2024/2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Ballet has announced its 2024/2025 season. Get full details below.

"I am thrilled to share New Ballet's upcoming season," said Founder/Director Dalia Rawson. "Highlights for this year include a new collaboration with Symphony San Jose for The San Jose Nutcracker, a second evening of performances at our popular Fast Forward series, and the return of the quintessential balletic love story, Swan Lake."

2024/2025 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

New Ballet Season Preview at First Fridays

October 4, 2024 at the San Jose Museum of Art

Free Admission

An annual tradition each October, New Ballet dancers perform a formal preview of the 2024/2025 season, introduced by Director Dalia Rawson in the Charlotte Wendel Education Center. Dancers will present excerpts from Swan Lake and The San Jose Nutcracker as well as new works-in-progress being created for Fast Forward.

The San Jose Nutcracker

December 14-23, 2024 at the California Theatre

The 2024 production of The San Jose Nutcracker features a ground-breaking collaboration between New Ballet and Symphony San Jose, bringing this exceptional orchestra to New Ballet's The San Jose Nutcracker.New Ballet's conductor Thomas Shoebotham conducts the show in Tchaikovsky's traditional score. Symphony San Jose Director Robert Massey says, "This year's production of The San Jose Nutcracker represents the union of two leading arts organizations in San Jose and is something to truly celebrate. We can't wait to share the festive holiday season with New Ballet at the California Theatre this December."

The San Jose Nutcracker is a classical holiday ballet that tells the well-loved story of Clara and the Nutcracker, while featuring historical references to the heritage that has made Santa Clara Valley the center of innovation it is today.

Also presented will be My Very First Nutcracker, a one-act performance for our youngest audience, also accompanied by Symphony San Jose.

Choreography: Dalia Rawson

Music: Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky

Fast Forward

March 21-22, 2025 at the Hammer Theatre Center

A program of new contemporary ballet and cutting-edge choreography, this two-night performance features world premieres by choreographers including:

Julio Hong: Montreal-based choreographer, who trained at the National Ballet of Cuba and choreographs contemporary ballet, modern and Latin dance works; creating a new work to the music of Arturo Sandoval.

James Kopecky: Former Company Dancer at Charlotte Ballet; former dancer at Ballet San Jose.

Mariana Sobral: Director of eMotion Arts Dance Co and former professional dancer.

Laura Burton: New Ballet Chief Operations Officer and contemporary dance choreographer; former lead choreographer for the Dance Company at Virginia Tech.

New Ballet Artists including dancers Deborah Le and Niamh Rollins and Artistic Director Dalia Rawson are workshopping new pieces which may be included on the program.

Swan Lake

May 17-18, 2025 at the Hammer Theatre Center

Each spring, New Ballet presents a full-length classical story ballet. Swan Lake, selected for 2025, is the most beloved of classical ballets, sure to be a favorite of ballet lovers and new audiences alike. Featuring Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live by the New Ballet Orchestra, a lake of glittering swans, and a streamlined production with a running length of about two hours, this exciting production captures the magic of ballet's most romantic love story. Also presented with My Very First Ballet: Swan Lake, a special shortened performance for our youngest audiences.

Tickets for New Ballet's 2024/2025 season on sale beginning June 1. For more information about New Ballet's upcoming performances visit https://newballet.com/performances

ABOUT DALIA RAWSON

Dalia Rawson is the Director, Founder, and primary choreographer of New Ballet. From 1991 to 2006, Dalia Rawson performed a wide variety of leading roles as a dancer with Ballet San Jose. She began teaching at BSJ School in 2000, was named Ballet Mistress in 2007, Principal in 2012, and Director in 2014.

In 2013 Rawson was awarded a Fellowship from the New York Choreographic Institute, an affiliate of New York City Ballet. An ABT Certified Teacher, who has successfully completed the ABT Teacher Training Intensive in Primary through Level 7 of the ABT National Training Curriculum, Rawson is also a member of the ABT Artistic Board of Examiners.

In 2016, Rawson's production of "The San Jose Nutcracker" premiered to sold out houses and critical acclaim. Rawson has created a repertory of ballets for New Ballet's professional company, including the story ballets "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," "Swan Lake," "La Boutique Fantasque," as well as the contemporary sleeper hit "Less than Three. "

ABOUT NEW BALLET

New Ballet is a 501(c)(3) not for profit corporation that was founded in 2016 by local dancer, choreographer, and ballet teacher Dalia Rawson.

The Company is the Resident Ballet Company of the Hammer Theatre. Its performances are vibrant celebrations of dance and fun theatrical experiences for the whole family. Hailed by Metro Silicon Valley as "the leading ballet organization in the South Bay," New Ballet celebrates the virtuosity of classical ballet and the cathartic power of the performing arts.

New Ballet's programs are made possible in part by an operating grant from the City of San Jose Office of Cultural Affairs.

For more information about New Ballet visit: https://newballet.com.

Comments